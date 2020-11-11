Hong Kong's dying news stands tell a story of change

For decades now, news stands have been a beloved fixture of Hong Kong street corners, and a reminder of its proudly free media.

From well-established newspapers such as the South China Morning Post (SCMP), to Chinese-language tabloids, as well as pulp books that offered embellished, racy, semi-fictionalised tales of the lives of Chinese leaders, these stalls have sold everything.

What has happened to them over the years is also the story of Hong Kong's changing media - especially now, when journalists are facing additional challenges in the wake of a crackdown on press freedoms by China.

A marketing strategy

During the early days, newspapers were not sold in the open, but delivered to subscribers.

The city's first news stand opened in 1904, a marketing strategy of the newly-founded SCMP. It hoped reach out to potential readers, including expatriates and tourists, according to Dr Chong Yuk Sik of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, who has written a book on the history of Hong Kong's news stands.

It was set up near the Peak Tram Station in the Mid-Levels, an affluent area where Chinese were banned from living during the early colonial period.

Interestingly, SCMP co-founder Tse Tsan-tai was a revolutionary who wanted to overthrow the Qing dynasty - which fell in 1911 - and the newspaper was established to support the cause.

A uniquely free media

Hong Kong's media became even more politically significant after 1949, when the Communist Party seized control of mainland China.

In contrast to other countries in the region, Hong Kong's colonial government was relatively relaxed about media freedoms, which meant that newspapers across the political spectrum were available.

Hong Kong became the freest place in the Chinese-speaking world, and its news stands represented that.

View photos News stands are only allowed to sell 12 kinds of merchandise under government regulations More

Two decades later, there was an explosion in Chinese-language media hitting news stands, thanks to the children of refugees who settled in Hong Kong after fleeing political turmoil following World War II.

They came of age in the 1970s, which coincided with the city's economic rise and the emergence of a distinctive Hong Kong identity, Dr Chong says.

"Their education level was higher than the older generation, and they cared more about their own city."

They are considered the first generation of Hong Kongers.

A dizzying rise

The 80s and 90s were the golden age for Hong Kong's newspaper business, when the focus of reporting shifted to local affairs from mainland politics. Hong Kongers were increasingly concerned about the future of the city, as China and the UK were in negotiations over the sovereignty of Hong Kong after 1997.

View photos Hong Kongers were hungry for information about the territory's fate before the return to Chinese rule in 1997 More

In the 1990s, there were about 2,500 news-stands across the city. They sold around 18 Chinese-language newspapers and two English-language newspapers, with the busiest news-stands selling more than 1,000 newspapers every day, according to Lam Cheung Foo, the vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Newspaper Hawker Association.

"Each newspaper had its own style. The market was huge, so big and small newspapers had their distinct advantages and could survive," Mr Lam says.

And it was not just newspapers. The stands also sold a variety of magazines, local comics and Japanese manga that were popular among women and young people.

And then came Apple Daily, founded by businessman Jimmy Lai in 1995.

View photos Apple Daily started a price war when it was launched, forcing several newspapers to fold within months More

Story continues