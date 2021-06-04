Hong Kong Tiananmen Square commemorations: In Pictures

An artist laid flowers on the street to mark the anniversary

People in Hong Kong are marking the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Macau and Hong Kong are the only places in China where people can commemorate the 1989 event, when Chinese soldiers enacted a deadly crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing. Estimates of the dead vary from a few hundred to several thousand.

But for the second year running, authorities in Hong Kong have banned an annual vigil for the event. They cite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for the restrictions.

This year's anniversary is the first since a new controversial security law was approved, aimed at ending the city's pro-democracy movement and criminalising dissent.

On Friday, officials arrested pro-democracy activist Chow Hang Tung, vice chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance which organises annual vigils for victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Police officers closed Hong Kong's Victoria Park on the anniversary of the massacre

Thousands defied last year's ban on the vigil, knocking down barricades around Victoria Park.

But this year commemorations are so far more constrained. The new security law - passed in 2020 - makes it easier to punish protesters and reduces Hong Kong's autonomy.

There are calls online from activists to light candles, house lights and even cigarettes to mark the event at 20:00 local time (12:00 GMT).

Police warned of more arrests, and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that citizens must respect the law.

University students held a minute's silence in front of the Pillar of Shame

They also cleaned the statue, erected in 1997 on the eighth anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre

In past years there were huge street demonstrations to mark the anniversary.

Thousands of people took part in a candle light vigil in 2019 - the last year the annual event could be held.

Huge crowds usually gather in Hong Kong's Victoria Park each year to mark the anniversary of the massacre

Aerial views showed the huge gathering in Victoria Park in 2019

In mainland China, authorities have banned even oblique references to the events of June 4. Online, any discussion of the crackdown is strictly censored.

Taiwan commemorates the anniversary every year, using the event to criticise China and urge Beijing to embark on real political reform.

On her Facebook page, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote: "I believe that all Taiwanese who are proud of their freedom and democracy will never forget about this day and will firmly stick with their faith, unshaken by storms."

