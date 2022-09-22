Hong Kong Stocks Slide to 2011 Low on Fed, Geopolitical Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s stock benchmark slumped to its lowest level in more than a decade as the Federal Reserve’s relentless rate hikes to fight inflation and rising US-China tensions spurred a broad selloff.

The Hang Seng Index dropped as much 2.6% on Thursday to 17,965.33, its lowest since December 2011, before paring some of the losses. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also slumped, extending declines after entering a bear market in the previous session.

Risk-off sentiment deepened across markets after the Fed, following a 75-basis point increase, indicated another hike of the same magnitude could be in store for November. That’s further pressuring the Hong Kong equity benchmark, which has lost more than 22% this year amid China’s strict Covid Zero curbs and trade tensions with the US.

“Hong Kong, being a small open economy, is more vulnerable to slower global growth,” said Redmond Wong, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. “The Fed has clearly signaled in its projections that they will accept multi-year below trend growth and move interest rates higher and for longer.”

Another key risk hurting sentiment is the growing hostility between Beijing and Washington, which clouds the outlook for businesses in Hong Kong and China.

China has been ramping up its rhetoric toward Taiwan ahead of its leadership gathering in October, saying it has the patience to someday bring the island nation under control. Beijing’s close ties with Moscow have also been under scrutiny by Western leaders and could bring sanctions if China increases support.

Earlier gains this year spurred by Beijing’s policy stimulus have failed to last, as jittery investors responded to every piecemeal development in China’s Covid policy and regulation with heavy selling.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its forecast for China’s 2023 growth to 4.5% from 5.3%, expecting Beijing to stick to its stringent Covid Zero policies through at least the first quarter of next year. Its keeping the outlook for this year at 3%, far below the government’s official 5.5% target.

Mainland stocks were still more resilient than those in Hong Kong on Thursday, with the CSI 300 Index paring some of its earlier 1.1% decline.

“Given the risk to US growth from the substantial increase in interest rates we have already seen and will continue to see, we favor Chinese equities,” said Daniel Morris, senior investment strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management. The Chinese market faces challenges from lockdowns and the weakening real estate sector, but there’s room for more policy stimulus as inflation is low, he said.

China’s consumer prices rose 2.5% in August, compared with gains exceeding 8% in the US.

Read more: Onshore China Can Offer Refuge From Fed Risks: Taking Stock

The Hang Seng Tech Index trimmed its decline after losing as much as 3.5%.

