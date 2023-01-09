By Paddy Balfour

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Hong Kong and Singapore are competing to be the financial hub of Asia for green finance, with trillions of dollars at stake. In a recent report, Bloomberg Green deep dives into Singapore's slight edge with carbon trading, green bonds, and ESG asset management, while looking at Hong Kong's strong presence in ESG assets and close ties to China. Both cities are ramping up ESG education and green initiatives, with Hong Kong having the edge in green space and public transport use. Acre's Executive Director - APAC, Paddy Balfour, weighs in on the subject of ESG talent, stating that,

"Hong Kong's restrictive COVID-19 travel policies have pushed ESG hiring toward Singapore in the last year," and how, "When you look at ESG, you're looking at a global talent pool".

Acre, Monday, January 9, 2023, Press release picture

To read the full article, please click here.

Written by Sheryl Tian Tong Lee, Rebecca Choong Wilkins, and Kiuyan Wong for Bloomberg Green published on 08.12.22, original source: Hong Kong and Singapore Spar for Green Finance Supremacy in Asia.

About Acre

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Acre on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Acre

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/acre

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Acre





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/734521/Hong-Kong-and-Singapore-Spar-for-Green-Finance-Supremacy-in-Asia



