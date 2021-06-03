Hong Kong Security Law Used to Close Israel-Hosted Pro-Democracy Website

An Israeli web host company Wix.com has complied with a Hong Kong police notice to close a pro-democracy website 2021hkcharter.com linked to Nathan Law, a political activist. The move came on the eve of the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square incident.

The takedown notice cited the National Security Law that was introduced in Hong Kong some 11 months ago. The law, outlawing treason, secession, sedition and subversion against mainland China’s Central People’s Government, specifies that it has global reach.

Many in Hong Kong opposed the law, fearing that it would fundamentally change the civic freedoms including freedom of speech and freedom of the press, previously enjoyed in the city.

The action against the HK Charter website demonstrates that even companies that are based outside Hong Kong’s normal ability to enforce its legislation fear the consequences of challenging the law.

The police wrote to Wix on May 24, 2021 requiring takedown action within 72 hours. It is not clear when Wix complied, though the site had been completely removed by June 3.

The text of the three-page letter from the police gave little specific explanation, but included screen capture images. It gave no means for the police interpretation to be questioned or challenged.

“There is reasonable ground for suspecting that the publication of an electronic message which is a website [https://hkcharter.com] contains message(s), is likely to constitute offences endangering national security and/or are likely to cause the occurrence of offences endangering nationals security (please refer to the screen capture in Annex A) namely secession and incitement to secession.” It then warned the ISP that it would be liable to a fine of HK$100,000 ($12,800) and a six month jail term, if it failed to comply.

Law, who was previously the youngest person elected to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council and was a co-founder of pro-democracy movement Demosisto, is now living in self-imposed exile in the U.K.

“It shows that our freedom of speech is not protected even when we are not in Hong Kong and China,” said Law on Twitter.

Hong Kong Police requested the Israeli company @Wix to disable our website, otherwise prosecuting the company. Wix complied.

Pro-democracy campaigners have held marches and vigils in Hong Kong every year until 2019 to remember the victims of the Tiananmen Square incident, when a student uprising was put down with deadly force in front of the world’s media.

The candlelit vigil in Victoria Park was banned last year with police citing public health reasons. Some of those who attended in spite of the ban, including Joshua Wong and Lester Shum, have since been jailed.

The Victoria Park vigil was banned again this year, with police again citing the risk associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Local media has reported that a fifth of the entire Hong Kong police force will be deployed Friday to prevent vigils around the city.

There has been no untraceable local transmission of the COVID-19 virus in Hong Kong for over a month.

