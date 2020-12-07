Hong Kong Retailer I.T Group Offers To Delist For $168 Million

LONDON – Fashion retailer I.T Group has proposed to privatize its business in a cash deal worth $168 million on Sunday, according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing.

The deal, backed by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, will see non-founder shares bought at $3 Hong Kong dollars apiece in cash, which is a 55 percent premium to the stock’s last closing price on Nov 30. As part of the proposal, company founder Sham Kar Wai will retain 50.65 percent ownership, with CVC owning the remainder 49.35 percent after going private. The deal is still subject to shareholder approval.

In recent years, I.T Group has faced a similar fate as its Hong Kong-based peers such as Lane Crawford, Joyce, and Swank, struggling to keep up with retail’s digital transformation, which is dominated by Alibaba and JD.com in the mainland Chinese market.

“While the company has adopted online strategies, it has been unable to transform business operations sufficiently for online growth and related cost-savings measures to offset a decline in sales from retail outlets,” the company said in the filing. “In the six-month period prior to August 31, 2020, turnover for the company declined by 31.9 percent, following an annual net loss for the financial year ending February 29 2020 of $745.8 million dollars.”

“The company foresees a long and challenging journey ahead until a full restoration of consumer confidence across most regions where the company operates…These factors require the company to re-strategize, undertake a deeper business transformation, and restructure in order to achieve long-term sustainable growth,” the filing said.

As with the wider industry, I.T has faced sharp declines in consumer spending across several key markets due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but it also earlier grappled with the impact of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. I.T’s outlets themselves also became targets in protests earlier this year because of a perceived pro-Beijing stance of its founder, Sham, and inbound tourism to Hong Kong has plunged this year, with arrivals during the third quarter declining by 99.7 percent from a year earlier.

Story continues

Founded in 1988 as a reseller of Dr. Martens boots and Levi’s jeans with a 200 square-foot shop space at Causeway Bay under the name Green Peace, I.T Group managed to expand rapidly alongside Hong Kong’s thriving economy over the years and became one of the tastemakers in the market, introducing visionary designer labels such as Comme des Garçons, Dries Van Noten, and Simone Rocha to Hong Kong and later the mainland Chinese market via its multi-brand select shops I.T, i.t, double-park, ete! and FGXX.

The company also operates a dozen in-house cash cow labels such as A Bathing Ape, b+ab, izzue, and 5cm, and holds the distribution rights of Off-White, No.21, Camper, French Connection, Fred Perry, and Kurt Geiger in Asia.

I.T Group has also taken up stakes in Swedish label Acne Studios with IDG capital, and it is the joint venture partner of Dover Street Market in Beijing and Galerie Lafayette in Shanghai.

The company was listed on the main board of The Hong Kong stock exchange on March 4, 2005.

I.T’s share price jumped 42.78 percent to 2.77 Hong Kong dollars on Monday morning at press time after resume trading.

Related:

Acne Studios Sells 41% Stake to IDG Capital and I.T Group

Exclusive: Comme des Garçons to Launch New Brand Online

Galeries Lafayette’s Billion Euro China Plan

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.