Hong Kong reports 95 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 95 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 91 were locally transmitted, as authorities tried to contain the virus, which has seen a resurgence in the global financial hub over the past month.

Around 3,800 people have been infected in Hong Kong since late January, 44 of whom have died. On Wednesday, 85 new cases were reported.

The government on Thursday said it was extending the work from home period for civil servants until Aug. 16.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Kevin Liffey)