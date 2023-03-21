Hong Kong release of Winnie the Pooh British horror film censored over Xi Jinping comparisons

Some mentions of the lovable but dimwitted bear were blocked on Chinese social network, after memes circulated comparing Xi Jinping to Winnie the Pooh

The screening of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a British horror film due to be released in Hong Kong this week, has been cancelled, amid fears it may have upset censors protecting Xi Jinping.

VII Pillars Entertainment said on its Facebook page that it was with "great regret" that the scheduled release of the movie on March 23 had been cancelled. It did not give further details.

Chinese censors have in the past targeted the film’s main character, originally created by English author A.A. Milne, due to memes that compare the bumbling bear to President Xi Jinping.

The comparisons began in 2013 when Xi visited the United States and met his then-counterpart Barack Obama, with some online commentators seizing on their likeness to Pooh and Tigger.

Some people have used the image of Pooh to signal dissent.

The Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration (OFNAA) told Reuters that it has issued a certificate of approval to the applicant.

"The arrangements of cinemas in Hong Kong on the screening of individual films with certificates of approval in their premises are the commercial decisions of the cinemas concerned, and OFNAA would not comment on such arrangements," a spokesman said.

A ticket-booking link on its Facebook page brought up a message saying ticketing was temporarily unavailable.

Moviematic, which had organised a screening of the film for Tuesday evening, cited technical reasons for the cancellation on its social media page earlier in the day.

A new censorship law in the former British colony came into effect in 2021. Some films have been prevented from being shown in the Chinese special administrative region.

The city's censorship law bars films that "endorse, support, glorify, encourage and incite activities that might endanger national security".

Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 after the city was rocked by anti-government protests. The law sets out punishment for anything deemed subversion, secession, colluding with foreign forces and terrorism.

Two films were dropped from Hong Kong's international film festival last year after failing to get approval from authorities.

The cancellation comes as Hong Kong hosts the Art Basel contemporary art fair, with authorities keen to promote the city as a vibrant cultural hub.