Hong Kong relaxing COVID-19 measures for international travellers

International travellers coming into Hong Kong will be met with more relaxed COVID-19 measures, following years of strict requirements.

As of Dec. 29, people arriving into Hong Kong will no longer have to take a mandatory on-arrival PCR test or be required to present a vaccine pass.

The only requirement needed for inbound travellers is to present a negative result from a PCR test, conducted within 48 hours before travel, or a rapid antigen test taken 24 hours prior to their flights.

Passengers check-in at the HK Express counter at the international airport in Hong Kong on December 28, 2022. (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to numbers from the Hong Kong government, 94.6 per cent of the population has received one dose of the vaccine, and 93 per cent have received two doses.

Dr. Pang Yiu-kai with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) said the new measures are a milestone to reopening for tourism.

“Taking into account the pace of outbound travel resumption in different visitor source markets, HKTB will gradually step up its promotions worldwide to uphold Hong Kong’s status as a world-class travel destination,” he said in a release.

Mandatory masking will still be required in public places.

Relaxed measures for travellers are also being implemented in mainland China. Earlier this week, Beijing announced plans to scrap mandatory quarantine measures as of Jan. 8 - this despite recent weeks of surging cases.