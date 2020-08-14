Hong Kong Q2 GDP shrinks 9% y/y, full-year outlook downgraded

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy shrank 9.0% in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, the government said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to severely hit the city.

The second quarter's pace compares with a decline of 9.1% in the previous quarter, and an advance estimate of negative 9.0%.

On a quarterly basis, the economy contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.1% for the April-to-June period, after a revised 5.5% drop in the first quarter.

The government also revised its forecast for this year to a contraction of 6% to 8% from an earlier forecast of a 4% to 7% contraction. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)