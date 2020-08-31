Hong Kong protests: The flashpoints in a year of anger

Hong Kongers have been remembering key events from the months of anti-government protests that overwhelmed the city last year as democracy activists accuse authorities of trying to re-write history.

On Monday some citizens attempted to leave bouquets of white flowers outside a metro station to mark the anniversary of a controversial night of the movement, but they were quickly removed by authorities.

Last week there was an outcry when an opposition lawmaker was arrested and accused of "rioting" in another key incident in July 2019 where mob violence had left him wounded and hospitalised.

As arrests keep mounting over the 2019 demonstrations, we look back at some of the defining moments of the pro-democracy movement.

12 June 2019: The first tear gas and rubber bullets

Police fire tear gas during the demonstration on June 12 in a notable escalation of clashes

The protests began as peaceful demonstrations against plans to allow extraditions to mainland China. On 9 June an estimated one million people rallied on the streets in a sign of the growing and vast opposition to the proposed bill.

But the government was unwilling to engage with protesters and three days later the mood shifted. When a small group of mostly young protesters hurled bricks, water bottles and umbrellas at police during one tense confrontation, the ferocity of the officers' response shook Hong Kong.

Police fired volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets, used for the first time in decades, into the crowd. In chaotic scenes screaming protesters ran to escape a closed-off road, eyewitnesses say they narrowly avoided a stampede. Videos showed unarmed protesters who posed no threat to the police being beaten by heavily armoured officers. And in striking interventions, ordinary citizens were seen asking police not to harm the youth.

"It was an important turning point for the movement," said Leung Kai Chi, a lecturer in Chinese studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "There was a sense that justice has to be served and police have to be held to account."

The next day Hong Kong's police chief defended his officers. He said they had been "restrained" and used an appropriate amount of force.

1 July 2019: The storming of parliament

Hong Kong emblem defaced by a graffiti during the demonstration At Legco

In one of the most brazen and symbolic acts of the protests thus far, a group of activists smashed through Hong Kong's parliament after an hours-long siege.

Hundreds of people who broke away from a mass rally against the 22nd anniversary of the city's return to China from Britain stormed into the Legislative Council.

Once inside, the protesters spray-painted defiant messages on the walls, tore down portraits of city leaders and unfurled a colonial-era flag in a clear political statement to leaders in Hong Kong and Beijing.

Holmes Chan, now a freelance journalist, was reporting on the scene that night for Hong Kong Free Press. He said that even though there was "a lot of agonising and soul-searching" among protesters on whether to enter, there was "a sense of unity" as they used the debating chamber to articulate their five core demands including universal suffrage.

This day is viewed by many as transforming a protest against an extradition bill into a much wider movement for greater democracy.

As scenes of the storming were beamed around the world, the Hong Kong government was swift to denounce the act as vandalism, Beijing called it "totally intolerable".

What was surprising, says Mr Chan, is how the usually law-abiding Hong Kong public broadly sympathised with protesters desperate to have their voices heard. "It was a very important moment that galvanised the whole movement," he said.

