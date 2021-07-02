Hong Kong protests film distributor has funding cut after arts council chairman says documentary ‘beautifies riots’, but denies decision linked to national security law

The city’s arts funding body has stopped its grant to the distributor of a controversial documentary featuring fierce clashes at a Hong Kong university during 2019’s anti-government protests, with its chairman accusing the film of “beautifying riots”.

Wilfred Wong Ying-wai, chairman of the Arts Development Council, told the Post the funding involved more than HK$700,000 (US$90,000) and the decision had been discussed by committees and council members.

While Wong said the discrepancies between Ying E Chi Cinema’s initial proposals and the final outcome of its work was a factor, he also pointed to the documentary Inside the Red Brick Wall, which chronicles the 13-day stand-off between police and protesters at Polytechnic University.

“Beautifying riots and expressing dissatisfaction against the current regime, especially under today‘s social sentiments, are part of the reasons,” he said.

A still from the documentary Inside the Red Brick Wall, best picture winner at the 2020 Hong Kong Film Critics Society awards.

In March, pro-Beijing newspaper Ta Kung Pao ran a front-page report accusing the council of being led by “anti-government figures” who had granted about HK$15 million to filmmakers sympathetic to the protest movement over the past three years. The newspaper claimed the film violated the national security law.

At that time, the council acknowledged the concerns, and said it might exercise its right to postpone, adjust or suspend grant disbursement if recipients violated the terms and conditions of the agreement in any way, including advocating independence of Hong Kong and overthrowing the government.

Last month, an article in Wen Wei Po also accused Ying E Chi Cinema of advocating violence and the idea of Hong Kong independence through films.

The council’s decision signalled another significant blow to the city’s creative and cultural industries, and came just weeks after the government revised film censorship guidelines to authorise examiners to ban movies that breach the Beijing-imposed law.

While Wong denied the decision was related to the security legislation, he said those who applied for funding in the future would have to comply with local laws.

For judging future grant applications, Wong said the arts council would have to consider whether a group focused on art, if their work would have an adverse effect on society, and if it had breached any legislation.

Established in 1998, the council’s Year Grant Scheme aims to provide strategic support and to nurture local small and medium-sized arts groups towards artistic excellence.

Ying E Chi Cinema initially secured a three-year grant period and received HK$768,200 for each of the previous two years.

Its artistic director, Vincent Tsui Wan-shun, said it was still waiting for the council’s reply to Wong’s comments, as he believed the chairman’s words were just his personal view, because the notification it had received on Tuesday did not mention what Wong said about the documentary.

Tsui said the group could not comment further until after board meetings, while a council spokeswoman said it would issue a statement later on Friday.

A source familiar with the matter said the council had discussed the breaches of some agreements.

“In the contracts with the council, they stated what activities the organisation would organise. But in the end, there were some revisions that council members could not know in advance,” the source said.

The insider said members had discussed the matter, but added that “maybe members have a broader picture to consider”.

