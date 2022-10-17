Hong Kong protester dragged into Manchester Chinese consulate grounds and beaten up

A still from a video shows a scuffle outside the consulate

A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was pulled into Chinese consulate grounds in Manchester on Sunday and beaten up.

A BBC journalist on the scene filmed unidentified men coming out of the consulate and forcing a man inside the compound, before he escaped with the help of police and other demonstrators.

The protester, Bob, told the BBC "they dragged me inside, they beat me up".

A consulate spokesperson said protesters had displayed an insulting portrait of China's president.

The Foreign Office said it was urgently seeking clarity on the incident.

Greater Manchester Police has launched an investigation.

Speaking after the incident, Bob told BBC Chinese that "mainlanders" - people from mainland China - had come out of the consulate and destroyed their posters.

"As we tried to stop them, they dragged me inside, they beat me up," he said, adding that he was then pulled out by the police.

"It's ridiculous. They shouldn't have done that. We are supposed to have freedom to say whatever we want here [in the UK]."

BBC Chinese reporter Lok Lee, who witnessed the incident, said consulate staff had previously asked the protesters to move to the opposite side of the street.

There were two police officers present at the protest, he said, but several more appeared within minutes of the altercation beginning.

They gathered at the gates of the compound trying to break up the fighting and move protesters back.

One police officer entered the consulate grounds and pulled the man who had been dragged inside back out.

At least eight men, some of whom were wearing helmets and protective vests, then returned to the consulate building.

The consulate is on UK soil, but cannot be entered without consent. Any offence committed on diplomatic premises is subject to UK law, but employees may hold diplomatic immunity.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith reacted on Twitter, saying the UK government should demand a full apology from the Chinese ambassador, and that those involved should be sent back to China.

The group was protesting as the Communist Party congress began in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping, who is set to secure a third term in power, said he had turned the situation in Hong Kong from "chaos to governance", referring to China's suppression of pro-democracy protests there.

From the scene: Lok Lee, BBC Chinese

I was at the scene shooting a feature story in Manchester, and I did not think this peaceful protest could be escalated to clashes with people from the Chinese consulate.

Most people were very shocked.

The police tried very hard to stop the men dragging the protester through the gates, with the help of some other protesters.

When it was over and the man was back outside, the crowd was really angry.

People were shouting at the men from the consulate, and speaking angrily to the police as well. They said the police should have done more.

It was a difficult situation for them, as this was a diplomatic incident.

A spokesperson for the consulate said the protesters had "hung an insulting portrait of the Chinese president at the main entrance".

"This would be intolerable and unacceptable for any diplomatic and consular missions of any country. Therefore, we condemn this deplorable act with strong indignation and firm opposition," the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson said Greater Manchester Police was aware of the incident.

"Officers were present and responded immediately to diffuse the situation," they said.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this time to understand the full circumstances."