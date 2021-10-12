Hong Kong profile - Media

Man reads a newspaper in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has one of the world's largest film industries and is a major centre for broadcasting and publishing.

Although press freedom is enshrined in the city's Basic Law, there has been pressure on independent media, especially under the national security law, which China introduced following pro-democracy protests.

The law was used against the now-closed pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and its founder Jimmy Lai.

US-based Freedom House says the Hong Kong and Chinese governments have put political and economic pressure on the media, and some news outlets have been bought by mainland businesses.

It says this has led to "self-censorship among journalists, changes in editorial content, and a rise in mainland-style practices".

Government-owned broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) has faced "a full-blown intimidation campaign by the government with the aim of restricting its editorial autonomy", says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Free-to-air TV is dominated by private station Television Broadcasts (TVB).

News websites are increasingly used to access independent news. Content on sites including Citizen News, Hong Kong Free Press and Stand News is censored in mainland China.

Chinese platforms WeChat and Sina Weibo are popular, but not as much as WhatsApp and Facebook.

The press/news websites

Television

Radio