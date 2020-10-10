Hong Kong police arrest nine suspected of helping 12 held in China

HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police said on Saturday they had arrested nine people suspected of helping 12 Hong Kong activists who fled the city in August, heading for Taiwan, only to be intercepted by Chinese authorities and held on the mainland.

The dozen, accused of crimes tied to anti-government protests in Hong Kong last year, are being detained in the southern city of Shenzhen after authorities intercepted their boat and accused them of illegal border crossing. (Reporting by Jessie Pang, Writing by Alun John; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)