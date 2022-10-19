Hong Kong offers new visa to woo talent amid brain drain

·4 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader on Wednesday unveiled a new visa scheme to woo global talent, as the city seeks to stem a brain drain that has risked its status as an international financial center.

Chief Executive John Lee said the new Top Talent Pass Scheme will allow those earning an annual salary of 2.5 million Hong Kong dollars ($318,472) or above and graduates from the world’s top universities to work or pursue opportunities in the city for two years.

The bid to attract talent to Hong Kong comes as hundreds of thousands of residents have left the city in recent years, driven by an ongoing political crackdown and diminished freedoms following the implementation of a tough national security law, as well as strict COVID-19 entry restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.

Over the last two years, the city’s workforce has shrunk by about 140,000 people, Lee said.

“We must be more proactive and aggressive in competing for enterprises and competing for talent,” Lee said during his maiden policy address on Wednesday. “Apart from actively nurturing and retaining local talent, the government will proactively trawl the world for talent.”

He also announced a raft of proposals — including tax rebates and relaxed measures for hiring foreigners — to boost the city’s competitiveness, after its coronavirus restrictions hammered the local economy and drove professionals away.

Foreign new home buyers can receive a partial refund of the stamp duty — a tax levied on property purchases — on their first residential property purchase when they become a permanent resident.

Processes will also be streamlined for companies to employ foreigners in designated professions, with plans to set up a new task force to formulate recruitment strategies and provide support for newcomers.

Lee's inaugural address largely focused on efforts to recruit foreign workers and support livelihoods in an attempt to win public trust, according to Chinese University political scientist Ivan Choy.

But such measures are unlikely to boost Lee's popularity in the city, as policies like the new visa scheme focus on attracting new, foreign talent instead of retaining local talent, Choy said.

“You are only trying to attract new blood, but you do not try to stop the bleeding,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, Lee said he was committed to retaining local professionals as well, pointing to the city's education efforts and subsidies to help workers pursue their career goals.

Lee, a former security chief handpicked by Beijing to lead Hong Kong, is under pressure to reposition the city as a top business and financial hub, after an exodus of residents sparked fears that talent would continue leaving for rival cities like Singapore and Dubai. He aims to recruit 35,000 skilled workers to the city each year.

The city’s population in mid-2022 dropped 1.6% from a year earlier, falling by 113,200 residents, according to government statistics in August.

Singapore overtook Hong Kong in a ranking of global financial centers last month and in August announced a new visa that allows skilled, high-earning foreign talent to work for multiple firms at the same time, instead of just one employer.

Despite Hong Kong's new talent drive, Singapore still has some advantages over Hong Kong because of its position in Southeast Asia, where some economies are rapidly growing, said Simon Lee, honorary institute fellow at Chinese University’s Asia-Pacific Institute of Business.

He said working in a place that relies on China might mean some “career risks” to skilled workers, as China is currently grappling with economic headwinds. Skilled workers who go to Hong Kong may come from mainland China, and the move to Hong Kong may just be a stepping stone for their career, according to Lee.

“Those mainland talents have more destinations (to choose from)," he said. "Hong Kong may be their first step, but if they have a better choice, they will go to other places.”

Lee, the city's chief executive, also addressed housing and national security policies in his address.

To meet increasing housing demand in the world's most expensive property market, Lee pledged to provide enough land to build 72,000 private residential apartments over the next five years.

He also said the government would speed up the development of public housing by introducing simpler layouts to reduce waiting time for applicants, who currently wait for an average of six years to get an apartment. Other measures include introducing a minimum size limit for new units.

On national security, Lee said the government would “further strengthen the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security” as the city prepares to enact its own security law, which was shelved in 2003 after fears about a loss of freedoms sparked massive protests against an attempt to implement it.

New laws and regulations will also be implemented to regulate crowdfunding activities and enhance cybersecurity for critical infrastructure.

___

Soo reported from Singapore.

Kanis Leung And Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Why is Australia flooding?

    STORY: Large swathes of southeast Australia are underwater, forcing thousands to evacuate – and flood-hit regions are expecting more rain in the forecast.So why is Australia flooding?The floods are being caused by torrential rain. A month’s worth of rain was dropped on three southeastern states, prompting emergency flood warnings. The flooding has hit Victoria especially hard. Several rivers in the state are at major flood levels.The Goulburn River peaked last week at 25ft, above the May 1974 record. Clean-up is underway in Melbourne after the banks of the Maribyrnong River burst on Friday.More than 60 warnings are in place in New South Wales. In early October, Sydney marked its wettest year since records began in 1858.Flooding has also affected the northern regions of Tasmania. So where is all this rain coming from? The La Nina weather phenomenon, which typically brings above-average rainfall, is back for a third straight year in the Pacific Ocean.Another factor? The Indian Ocean Dipole. That is a climate phenomenon that affects rainfall patterns near the Indian Ocean, including Australia. It turned negative in May, increasing the chances of above-average rainfall for most of Australia in the September-November spring.On top of all that, storm cells brought recent heavy rains. A senior climate researcher summed it up as: “bad weather, storm and rain systems.”Experts are predicting conditions will ease in the coming months as the effect of La Nina and the Indian Ocean Dipole dissipate – but not for long.With another La Nina expected, the country’s weather forecaster says eastern Australia should experience above-average rainfall in spring and early summer.

  • 'Was it Something I Said?' Stargazer Fish Buries Itself in Sand as Diver Watches On

    A marine biologist swimming in the waters off the coast of Bicheno, Tasmania, captured footage of a stargazer fish as it buried itself beneath the sea floor.The stargazer fish is seen wiggling its body back and forth in footage filmed by Sheree Marris, with the marine creature creating enough space for itself to vanish into.Stargazer fish, according to Marris, “use their pectoral fins like shovels to dive themselves into their sandy bunker” and wait for prey to pass by.Marris told&nbsp;Storyful that when a victim approaches, the stargazers “launch their lightning attack with their big gaping mouth and swallow their prey completely.” Credit: Sheree Marris via Storyful

  • Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson ‘evacuated’ as Zelensky’s troops advance

    Russian general admits Moscow’s position is ‘tense’ as Putin faces more defeat

  • A 'tense' situation: Russia's top Ukraine commander

    STORY: "The enemy continually attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops," he told the state-owned Rossiya 24 television news channel in an interview. "First of all, this concerns the Kupiansk, Lyman and Mykolayiv-Kriviy Rih sectors."On Kherson, Surovikin said: "The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings."One of the most senior Russian-appointed officials in occupied Ukraine has said the Ukrainian army is poised to begin an attempt to retake the southern city of Kherson and is urging residents to evacuate for their safety.The city is on territory which President Vladimir Putin says is now formally incorporated into Russia, a move Ukraine and the West do not recognize.

  • Analysis-As U.S. stocks rip higher, investors hunt for signs of market bottom

    Some gauges of the stock market's health are showing that the latest rally in U.S. equities may be the start of a sustained move higher, though many investors are hesitant to jump on board until there are signs inflation is cooling. The current gain – which has seen the S&P 500 bounce about 6.5% last week's fresh intraday low for 2022 – comes on the heels of several rebounds throughout the year that eventually crumbled. If anything, the macroeconomic picture has only grown more dire, as stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation ratchets up expectations for Fed hawkishness and recession fears grow, fueling investor reluctance to participate in the recent upswing.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.