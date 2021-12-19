Hong Kong: LegCo vote after electoral overhaul

Votes are being counted in Hong Kong's legislative council election, the first since China made sweeping changes.

In March, officials approved a controversial "patriots" resolution which drastically cut democratic representation and allowed Beijing to vet every candidate.

Hong Kong argue the change is needed to ensure stability, but critics say it has weakened democracy in the city.

Sunday's turnout was 30.2% - the lowest in Hong Kong's election history.

It is the first general election since China introduced a national security law, making it easier to punish pro-democracy protesters following massive demonstrations in the territory back in 2019.

The Legislative Council, widely known as LegCo, is a powerful body that makes and amends laws in Hong Kong.

Only 20 of the 90 legislative seats will be directly elected, with 40 picked by the pro-Beijing Election Committee and 30 chosen by special interest groups like business and trade - which also historically lean towards Beijing.

Turnout under spotlight

Analysis by Martin Yip, BBC Chinese, Hong Kong

When this was announced, it baffled many people, including the candidates: A free ride for most on election day. The government did not say they intended to drive up the turnout, but everyone knew their assigned polling station.

And so the end result? Voters do flow in and out of polling stations - you just don't see a build up of people. Except for a few in rural villages where people had to wait for an hour to cast their ballot, because poor mobile coverage apparently made it difficult for election officers to load voters' lists on their tablets.

But soon social media was filled with images of people hanging out at tourist spots, country parks, and the city's annual groceries fair - just not the polling stations. And when you see a polling station closing its doors at 22:30 without anyone trying to dash in, you know something is not right.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam insists the government has set no target on the turnout, and she said people could cast their vote comfortably.

And the final turnout would be open for scrutiny by all sides, amid a claim by Constitutional Affairs Secretary Erick Tsang that Western media have been running a smearing campaign to undermine this "improved" election.

Ahead of the election government officials urged the city's 4.5 million registered voters to take part, sending out mass texts on Saturday to encourage a higher turnout.

Starry Lee, head of the largest pro-Beijing party DAB, told reporters on Sunday that "polling stations' feedback showed that not many people are voting" and encouraged the electorate to cast their ballots.

But one woman, an accountant in her 20s, told AFP news agency she had no plans to take part. "My vote won't mean anything because ultimately it's Beijing's people winning," she said.

People queue to vote at a polling station

Many opposition or pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong have been jailed, shut out from the vote, or have gone into exile. In May, high-profile activist Joshua Wong was sentenced to 10 months in jail for taking part in an unauthorised vigil to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

"People do not want to vote for a rubber-stamp chamber and pretend everything is all right," tweeted Nathan Law, a former legislator who lives in the UK and is wanted by Hong Kong authorities.

Some activists have urged people to boycott the election or to leave their ballots blank as a protest. While casting a blank vote is legal, it is now against the law to incite anyone to do so, or to encourage them not to vote.

More than 10,000 police officers were on the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to "ensure a smooth process", police chief Raymond Siu said.