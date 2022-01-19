Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison

  • FILE - Supporters hold a banner with a picture of Hong Kong activist Edward Leung as they shout slogans outside the High Court in Hong Kong, on Oct. 9, 2019. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
    1/6

    Hong Kong

    FILE - Supporters hold a banner with a picture of Hong Kong activist Edward Leung as they shout slogans outside the High Court in Hong Kong, on Oct. 9, 2019. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • FILE - Hong Kong jailed activist Edward Leung, right, is escorted by Correctional Services officers in a prison van as he arrives at high court for his sentence appeal in Hong Kong, on Oct. 9, 2019. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung,File)
    2/6

    Hong Kong

    FILE - Hong Kong jailed activist Edward Leung, right, is escorted by Correctional Services officers in a prison van as he arrives at high court for his sentence appeal in Hong Kong, on Oct. 9, 2019. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung,File)
  • FILE - Edward Leung, a candidate of Hong Kong Indigenous, acknowledges supporters after vote counting results came out in Hong Kong on Feb. 29. 2016. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
    3/6

    Hong Kong

    FILE - Edward Leung, a candidate of Hong Kong Indigenous, acknowledges supporters after vote counting results came out in Hong Kong on Feb. 29. 2016. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Supporters surround a police bus carrying political activist Edward Leung as it leaves the High Court, after Leung sentenced to six years in prison for his part in a violent nightlong clash with police on Oct. 9, 2019, in Hong Kong. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
    4/6

    Hong Kong

    FILE - Supporters surround a police bus carrying political activist Edward Leung as it leaves the High Court, after Leung sentenced to six years in prison for his part in a violent nightlong clash with police on Oct. 9, 2019, in Hong Kong. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • FILE - Edward Leung, center, a candidate of Hong Kong Indigenous, waves to supporters at an election rally on Feb. 28, 2016, in Hong Kong. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
    5/6

    Hong Kong

    FILE - Edward Leung, center, a candidate of Hong Kong Indigenous, waves to supporters at an election rally on Feb. 28, 2016, in Hong Kong. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • FILE - Hong Kong Activist Edward Leung, second left, is escorted by Correctional Services officers at a prison yard before boarding a bus to take him to high court for sentencing in Hong Kong, on June 11, 2018. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
    6/6

    Hong Kong

    FILE - Hong Kong Activist Edward Leung, second left, is escorted by Correctional Services officers at a prison yard before boarding a bus to take him to high court for sentencing in Hong Kong, on June 11, 2018. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
FILE - Supporters hold a banner with a picture of Hong Kong activist Edward Leung as they shout slogans outside the High Court in Hong Kong, on Oct. 9, 2019. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
FILE - Hong Kong jailed activist Edward Leung, right, is escorted by Correctional Services officers in a prison van as he arrives at high court for his sentence appeal in Hong Kong, on Oct. 9, 2019. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung,File)
FILE - Edward Leung, a candidate of Hong Kong Indigenous, acknowledges supporters after vote counting results came out in Hong Kong on Feb. 29. 2016. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
FILE - Supporters surround a police bus carrying political activist Edward Leung as it leaves the High Court, after Leung sentenced to six years in prison for his part in a violent nightlong clash with police on Oct. 9, 2019, in Hong Kong. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
FILE - Edward Leung, center, a candidate of Hong Kong Indigenous, waves to supporters at an election rally on Feb. 28, 2016, in Hong Kong. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
FILE - Hong Kong Activist Edward Leung, second left, is escorted by Correctional Services officers at a prison yard before boarding a bus to take him to high court for sentencing in Hong Kong, on June 11, 2018. Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times," was released from prison on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after spending four years behind bars for rioting in 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
ZEN SOO
·3 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong activist Edward Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times,” was released from prison Wednesday after spending four years behind bars for a 2016 protest.

Leung was a prominent independence activist and the spokesman of Hong Kong Indigenous, a pro-independence group in the city that was outspoken about “localism” and the need to preserve a distinct Hong Kong identity.

In 2018, the 30-year-old activist was convicted of assaulting a police officer and rioting during what is now known as the Fishball Revolution. The unrest began when authorities attempted to crack down on unlicensed hawkers selling street food during the 2016 Lunar New Year holidays in Mong Kok, but clashed with protesters who opposed their actions as an attack on local traditions.

Initially sentenced to six years of imprisonment, Leung had his sentence reduced by two years for good behavior, according to local media reports.

Leung’s release comes during a crackdown on political dissent in Hong Kong, with authorities arresting a majority of Hong Kong’s outspoken pro-democracy activists over the past two years. Many of the city's prominent activists are currently behind bars or have fled overseas to continue their activism.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page early Wednesday morning, Leung said that he had been released from prison and is back with his family.

“As required by law, I am subject to a supervision order upon release,” he wrote in the post, adding that he would stop using social media and will not be taking any media interviews or visits.

“After four years, I want to cherish this precious time to reunite with my family and resume a normal life with them,” Leung said, before thanking his supporters for their concern and love.

Leung is known for coining the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times” for his election campaign, when he attempted to run for a seat in the legislature in 2016. He was later disqualified.

The phrase later became a popular protest slogan during the 2019 protests, but authorities have since banned the slogan, stating that it has secessionist connotations that are illegal under the national security law that was implemented in 2020. The law outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion to intervene in the city’s affairs.

Leung advocated so-called forceful resistance against political violence in his campaigns, which was considered a polarizing opinion and drew opposition from the city’s more traditional pro-democracy camp.

However, his stance of a more active form of resistance also drew the attention of young voters, and many of his ideas, such as “leaderless” protests, were later employed during the months of anti-government protests in 2019.

In a post on Leung’s Facebook page Tuesday — a day before his release — Leung’s family urged supporters to let Leung “reunite with his family” and urged supporters to prioritize their own safety.

The post also stated that, following legal advice, Leung’s Facebook page would be taken down and the content would be removed on Jan. 19 to protect him.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier