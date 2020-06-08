Hong Kong Disneyland Set To Re-Open As Region Looks To Boost Economy Following Virus & Protest Disruption

Click here to read the full article.

Hong Kong’s two major theme parks, Disneyland and Ocean Park, are set to re-open as part of the local government’s plans to reboot the region’s economy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The South China Morning Post is reporting that Ocean Park will open to visitors from Saturday (June 13), with the Disneyland resort on Lantau Island set to follow soon on an unspecified date. Both parks have been close since late January after the coronavirus began to spread in the territory from neighboring China.

More from Deadline

Conventions and trade shows are also expected to make a comeback in July following months of cancellations. Prior to the coronavirus lockdown, Hong Kong also saw a series of protests against China’s influence in the territory which led to widespread disruption.

Events including exhibition conference CineAsia and sales market FilmArt had to cancel their 2020 editions. The Hong Kong Book Fair, which is due to run July 15 – 21, is expected to be one of the first major shows to go ahead this year.

“We want to reboot the economy in the second half of this year through new initiatives in tourism, external trade and trade insurance services,” Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah said, as reported by the Post. “We are confident we will ride out the economic doldrums.”

Hong Kong also faces challenges from the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, with the American government stating it will remove special trading privileges in response to Beijing’s planned security law for the city.

Ocean Park, a popular oceanarium and theme park, is planning to drop its entrance fee and allow free entry to children under the age of 11 in a bid to re-attract visitors. Social distancing restrictions remain in place, though are set to lift further in the coming weeks.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.