Hong Kong Covid crisis: why is the death rate so high?

Mercedes Hutton, reporter for Hong Kong Free Press
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Low vaccination rates among the elderly, low rates of prior infection and an overwhelmed healthcare system have contributed to create the perfect storm


Hong Kong has recorded 5,000 Covid deaths and is expected to pass 1 million cases among its population of 7.5 million – so how did the situation become so bad?

What is happening in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong is in the grip of its worst Covid outbreak. The surge in infections during the fifth wave has outpaced other cities around the world. Analysis of government data by Hong Kong Free Press showed there were almost 900 confirmed infections per 100,000 Hong Kong citizens in early March, when cases peaked. The all-time high for the pandemic was previously held by New York City, with 500 cases per 100,000 residents, in January.

Related: China builds new bridge to Hong Kong to rush in workers as Covid cases surge

University of Hong Kong virologist Vijaykrishna Dhanasekaran said one factor behind the high rate was Hong Kong’s “high-density population and cramped spaces, especially in public housing estates”.

The city’s public healthcare system has also buckled under Omicron, with devastating effects. Patients were left to wait outside hospitals while bodies stacked up inside wards. Eventually, Omicron entered elderly care homes and found a particularly vulnerable portion of the population, all the more so because of the low vaccination rate among the city’s senior citizens.

Why does Hong Kong have such a high death rate?

Before the fifth wave, Hong Kong had reported a total of 212 coronavirus-related deaths. Now it is recording above that amount daily.

Virologist Siddharth Sridhar at Hong Kong University’s Department of Microbiology said Hong Kong’s Covid-19 death rate – among the worst in the world – was “tragic but expected”, pinning it on a “perfect storm” of low vaccination rates among elderly people, low rates of prior infection and an overwhelmed healthcare system.

Related: ‘It’s like we are being left to die’: Hong Kong tackles deadliest Covid wave

Dhanasekaran said: “The data is really clear … Most people who end up in hospitals are not vaccinated, most people who are in severe conditions are elderly. It is really clear what has gone amiss.”

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, has acknowledged that the city’s vaccination rate played a role. Currently, 81% of those aged 12 and over have received two doses of the vaccines available in Hong Kong – the Chinese-made Sinovac, a traditional inactivated vaccine, and BioNTech, an mRNA vaccine produced in Germany. However, that figure drops to almost 56% among those aged 80 and above.

Mistrust of the authorities after months of pro-democracy protests, arrests and an ensuing national security law crackdown have also been blamed for the low vaccine uptake, as well as an over-emphasis on potential side effects.

Interactive

Has the use of the Sinovac vaccine added to the crisis?

Government data shows Sinovac to be the preferred vaccine among those aged 70 and over, despite several studies indicating it is less effectiveparticularly against Omicron – than the BioNTech vaccine. That could be, in part, because some elderly care homes offer only the Sinovac jab to residents.

According to Dhanasekaran, Sinovac “has been shown to work really well in many countries” against earlier strains of the virus, although it was “not as effective as the BioNTech [jab]”.

Dhanasekaran said: “Having some vaccines is better than no vaccines”, adding that “Sinovac is not really the biggest issue here – the low vaccination rate is absolutely the problem.”

Interactive

What does Hong Kong’s failure against Omicron mean for mainland China?

Mainland China is battling a number of Omicron outbreaks that have seen almost 30 million people locked down. The governor of north-eastern Jilin province, the current centre of China’s infections, vowed to “achieve community zero-Covid in a week”, state media reported on Monday.

But in a sign that thousands of Omicron infections might be forcing a more dynamic approach from authorities, China approved the use of rapid antigen tests last Sunday – a first in the country, which has relied exclusively on nucleic acid tests to confirm Covid patients.

Related: Hong Kong shops ration food and drugs to curb panic buying amid Covid lockdown fears

Hong Kong made a similar pivot at the end of February, when laboratories were unable to process the sheer number of specimens from nucleic acid tests coming in, causing huge backlogs in cases being reported. In mainland China, about 50% of those aged 80 and above are fully vaccinated. At present, only Chinese-made vaccines have been approved for use in the mainland, none of which are mRNA jabs.

Xi Chen, a health and development economist at Yale’s school of public health, recently tweeted a series of Financial Times charts highlighting Hong Kong’s death rate against countries with higher elderly vaccination rates. He captioned it: “A picture is worth a thousand words. A warning message to Chinese mainland.”

China has yet to report a surge in deaths related to its latest wave of infections, but experts agree that the country’s zero-Covid policy remains on a knife-edge. University of Oxford epidemiologist Chen Zhengmin told Reuters: “The next two weeks are key to determining whether existing policies can really be effective in curbing infection growth or even reaching completely zero cases in one city, as we saw last year.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the hardest defensive assignments

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse reveals that Precious Achiuwa told him he wants the hardest defensive check. Nurse also credits his players for playing through sickness, injury and battling during their five-game road trip. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Johansson scores in 7th round of shootout, lifts Kraken past Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Kraken players were quick to forgive the mistake that nearly cost Seattle the victory. Up 3-1 going into the third, the Kraken blew their two-goal lead against the Montreal Canadiens on a bad mistake late in the period. Adam Larsson scored in his own net with 2:12 to go in regulation to tie things at 3-3. But the Kraken held on in overtime and Marcus Johansson scored the game-winner after seven shootout rounds to grab a 4-3 win Saturday night. “(Expletive) happens, you know, it's hock

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • From race to grace: why these Regina men took up artistic swimming

    Two Regina men are stepping outside their comfort zones to train for a sport that hasn't traditionally included men. Jacob Korpan and Jake Morris are taking on artistic swimming, often referred to as synchronized swimming. Artistic swimming is ballet in the water where powerful swimmers work as a team to perform graceful, synchronized routines. The mixed gender duets category made its world championship debut in 2015, and participants in the co-ed sport will find out in 2025 if it will get a spo