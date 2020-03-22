The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited Just Missed EPS By 16%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (HKG:3) just released its latest full-year report and things are not looking great. Hong Kong and China Gas missed earnings this time around, with HK$41b revenue coming in 2.0% below what the analysts had modelled. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of HK$0.41 also fell short of expectations by 16%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

SEHK:3 Past and Future Earnings, March 22nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Hong Kong and China Gas's twelve analysts is for revenues of HK$42.8b in 2020, which would reflect a satisfactory 5.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 16% to HK$0.48. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of HK$44.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of HK$0.51 in 2020. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the small dip in earnings per share expectations.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of HK$13.96, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Hong Kong and China Gas's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Hong Kong and China Gas analyst has a price target of HK$20.16 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at HK$10.40. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Hong Kong and China Gas's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 5.4%, compared to a historical growth rate of 7.3% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Hong Kong and China Gas is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Hong Kong and China Gas. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at HK$13.96, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Hong Kong and China Gas analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hong Kong and China Gas that you should be aware of.

