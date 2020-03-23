Hong Kong Bans All Non-Resident Arrivals for 14 Days

(Bloomberg) --

Hong Kong will ban non-residents from visiting for 14 days as the city sees a second wave of imported coronavirus cases.

Hong Kong will start the ban on Wednesday and will stop all airport transit services, the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a news conference on Monday. Hong Kong will also impose harsher punishments for quarantine violators and enhance anti-epidemic measures, she said.

Hong Kong has seen imported coronavirus cases spike as foreign and local residents returned from overseas ahead of a government deadline last week imposing a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all arrivals. Before the virus spread in the U.S. and Europe, the city had initially managed to contain the outbreak by closing schools, tracing the contacts of infected people and gradually imposing greater travel restrictions.

