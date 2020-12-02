Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 13 and a half months over protest

Helen Davidson in Taipei
·4 min read

The high-profile Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong will spend more than a year in jail over an unauthorised protest outside police headquarters in June last year, a Hong Kong court has ruled.

Wong said last week he expected to be jailed after admitting organising the event early on in the city’s protest movement, which began with millions marching against an extradition bill before growing into a broader pro-democracy push.

At the West Kowloon magistrates court on Wednesday, the 24-year-old was sentenced to a total of 13 and a half months in jail for organising and inciting others to attend an unlawful assembly outside the police headquarters in June 2019. Fellow activists Agnes Chow, 23, and Ivan Lam, 26, were sentenced to 10 months and seven months respectively.

The judge, Wong Sze-lai, took into account the prior records of Lam and Wong, and said jail time was the only appropriate option in order to deter others, local media reported.

The three were jailed immediately, and an application from Chow for bail pending an appeal was reportedly rejected.

Wong had pleaded guilty to organising and incitement, Lam to incitement, and Chow to incitement and attending. Wong and Lam had initially intended to fight the charges, until announcing on the eve of the trial that they would plead guilty to some. Chow, who is also facing potential charges under the national security law after being arrested in August, had already determined to plead guilty in the hope of a less sentence.

Before leaving court last week, Wong shouted: “Everyone hang in there – add oil,” using a phrase of encouragement commonly heard at protests. As he was led away on Wednesday he shouted: “I will hang in there.”

The three were denied bail after entering their pleas and taken into remand. Wong was held in solitary confinement after an X-ray reportedly showed a “shadow” in his stomach, according to a post on the activist’s social media page. Both Wong and Lam have been previously incarcerated, but it was the first time on remand for Chow, who turns 24 on Thursday. She recently said she was struggling mentally while being held, and was visibly distressed at Wednesday’s sentencing.

More than 10,000 protesters have been arrested over Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, many on questionable charges of rioting and unauthorised assembly that have not held up in court.

Chow and Wong gained notoriety during the 79-day “umbrella movement” protests in 2014 that demanded universal suffrage for Hongkongers. As a result of those protests Wong, Chow, and their fellow activist now living in the UK, Nathan Law, co-founded the pro-democracy Demosisto political party. Its four candidates elected to the legislative council were disqualified for modifying the oath of office when they tried to take their seats. The party was formally disbanded after the introduction of the national security law in June.

Related: Hong Kong and China could face fresh US sanctions over ousting of lawmakers

Wong and Chow are two of the most high-profile figures of the pro-democracy movement. After Wong’s arrest in September, the British foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said he was “deeply concerned” and described it as “another example of HK authorities targeting activists”.

Wong has maintained a defiant approach during the court case, saying last week: “I am persuaded that neither prison bars, nor election ban, nor any other arbitrary powers would stop us from activism.”

He also urged people to focus on the plight of the Hong Kong 12, the detained group accused of attempting to travel illegally to Taiwan by boat in August. They have been held in a mainland detention centre ever since, with their families accusing authorities of denying the group access to lawyers, visitors, or medical treatment.

Chow, who gave up her British citizenship to run in Hong Kong elections, was one of the first Demosisto politicians barred from standing for office because the party advocated “self-determination”.

One of her most successful roles has been bringing international attention to Hong Kong’s democracy movement, aided by her fluency in English, Cantonese and Japanese. She built a huge social media following in Japan in particular. Chow was arrested in August under the national security law, on the vague suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces”.

At least 31 people have been arrested under the national security law imposed by Beijing in late June, which outlaws a broad range of acts as sedition, secession, foreign collusion, and terrorism.

Latest Stories

  • Raptors retain Terence Davis despite criminal charges after thorough discussions

    The Raptors brought Terence Davis to training camp despite facing seven criminal charges.

  • Ravens finally fly to Pittsburgh after COVID-19 outbreak, multiple delays

    Finally, it looks as if the Steelers-Ravens game is a go.

  • Kevin Durant accuses media of 'making stories up' about recruiting James Harden

    With his name involved in a report that implies tampering, Kevin Durant is once again crying fake news.

  • Week 13 waiver wire: Preparing for the playoff injury rush

    The time for major changes to your fantasy football roster has expired, so let’s focus on making the most of whatever group you have in place.

  • How will the Raptors adapt following a second offseason of losses?

    What to expect from the Toronto Raptors in 2020-21 after another summer of losses.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Bobby Webster on Terence Davis: ‘We have to go with our relationship'

    Bobby Webster updates on the Terence Davis investigation and why the Raptors decided to bring the 23-year-old to training camp in Tampa Bay.

  • Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis out 'until at least January' following right knee surgery

    Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle provided a little more clarity on Kristaps Porzingis’ health status following surgery in October to repair a later meniscus tear in his right knee.

  • Report: Delay of 2020 Tokyo Olympics cost $3 billion

    The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were already the most expensive of all time.

  • Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney steps down in aftermath of playoff loss

    Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC.

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Kirk Cousins, top-10 QB but where has Russ gone?

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon get into some stats and trends to note ahead of Week 13 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Early season tourney takeaways: Which NBA prospects are showing out already? Which teams look legit?

    College basketball fans are getting a first glimpse at how loaded this freshman class is with future NBA draft picks. Here's an early assessment of the players and teams that are impressing early this season.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 13 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Cleveland P Cam Hill recovering after car crash, wrist surgery

    Cam Hill underwent surgery on his wrist on Tuesday in Tulsa after a car accident.

  • Tyreek Hill's first impression of Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought he was trash'

    Hill's candid response to a question about Patrick Mahomes was most certainly not expected.

  • Forge FC loses penalty shootout to Haitian side in CONCACAF League quarterfinal

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Forge FC lost a heartbreaker to Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Scotiabank Champions League quarterfinal play Tuesday, conceding a cheap goal on a goalkeeping blunder in regulation time and then losing a penalty shootout.The win earned Arcahaie a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, alongside the confederation's elite club teams, while moving it into the final four of the CONCACAF League — a 22-team feeder competition that sends six teams to the top-tier CONCACAF tournament.Forge, the Canadian Premier League champion, has a chance to make the Champions League via a do-or-die play-in match next week.Guerry Romondt saved Forge's first two penalties — from Daniel Krutzen and Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson. Arcahaie substitute Ose Charles converted the decisive kick in the 4-2 shootout win.The game was knotted at 1-1 after regulation time with Forge dominating play. but unable to get the go-ahead goal."Obviously this is one that stings," said Forge coach Bobby Smyrniotis."We've played two games in the last 2 1/2 months. This is the third one," he added. "So there's some kind of rhythm that's not going to be there. And the toughest thing to do in this game is score goals." Forge looked in complete control up 1-0 early in the second half but conceded the tying goal in the 59th minute on a mistake by Triston Henry. He delayed playing a back pass from Kwame Awuah and his scuffed clearance attempt deflected in off onrushing Arcahaie forward Kervens Jolicoeur."That's something maybe that's going to happen once in his career," Smyrniotis said."This one kind of stings but he's fantastic. He's goalkeeper of the year in the Canadian Premier League for a reason. It's unfortunate that this comes at this moment but we've got to look past it," he added.After the tying goal the game was delayed by a hole in the Arcahaie goal netting, requiring several zip-ties to close the gap.Krutzen opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time from the penalty spot after David Choiniere was taken down in the box by Hantz Anacius. Romondt dove the right way but Krutzen's shot found the corner.Krutzen also converted a penalty — in second-half stoppage-time — to give Forge a 2-1 win over Panama's Tauro FC in the round of 16.The 24-year-old Belgian defender rattled a free kick off the Arcahaie crossbar in the 49th minute as Forge tormented the Haitians with set pieces.The four CONCACAF League quarterfinal winners qualify directly for the Champions League while the losing quarterfinalists compete in single-leg play-in games, with the two winners also qualifying.Arcahaie advances to play either Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa or Honduras' Club Deportivo Marathon, who played in a later game Tuesday, in the January COBCACAF League semifinal. Saprissa won the CONCACAF League last year.Forge will play the Saprissa-Marathon loser next week in the play-in match.Regulation time ended with Forge driving at the Arcahaie goal but unable to get the go-ahead goal. It was the same for the seven minutes of stoppage time with Arcahaie players going down like bowling-pins, delaying play.Tuesday's game went ahead despite one Forge staff member and two Arcahaie players testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of kickoff.CONCACAF said all three had been isolated. All other players and staff tested negative.Smyrniotis made two changes to his starting 11 with Johnny Grant returning from suspension to take over from Kadell Thomas and fellow midfielder Paolo Sabak replacing Elimane Cisse.Forge pressed from the opening kickoff while the Haitians looked to counter-attack. Choiniere almost scored for Forge in the opening minute but couldn't get a boot to a low ball sent across the front of goal by Grant.Forge dominated possession but could not translate it into scoring chance. And the Haitian side began to grow more comfortable on the ball as the deadlock continued.Romondt was called into action twice late in the first half, punching away Forge free kicks. Mo Babouli thought he had scored on the stroke off halftime, heading in another free kick, but was flagged offside.While Arcahaie was the home side, the game was played in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo at the more suitable Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.The Haitians advanced Nov. 5 with a 3-1 round-of-16 win over Waterhouse FC in Kingston, Jamaica. Forge dispatched Tauro two days earlier in Panama City.The Canadian side then returned home, serving the mandated 14-day quarantine. Forge arrived in the Dominican on Nov 21, training in Punta Cana before making the 170-kilometre trip to the capital on Monday.Arcahaie moved into the round of 16 when Belize's Verdes FC pulled out of their Oct. 20 preliminary-round match due to positive COVID-19 tests. That match was also scheduled for Santo Domingo.Forge defeated El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno 2-1 in San Salvador on Oct. 22 in preliminary-round play.Forge, thanks to its triumph in the Island Games in Charlottetown during the summer, will also have another chance to qualify for the main CONCACAF club competition when it takes on Toronto FC in final of the Canadian Championship scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.Forge exited the CONCACAF League in the round of 16 last year, beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Honduras's Olimpia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Kyle Shanahan calls Arizona 'the best scenario,' vows to get back to Bay Area as soon as possible

    "I don’t care what happens, we’re not going to spend Christmas without our families."

  • Mets sign Trevor May | FastCast

    The Mets reportedly sign Trevor May to a two-year deal, plus the Royals officially sign Mike Minor in this edition of FastCast

  • Sarah Fuller's historic appearance also felt in NFL – 'It was more than a kick'

    An agent, NFL director and assistant coach, all women, reflect on the importance of Fuller's outing at Vanderbilt and what it means in the football world.

  • College football Week 14 betting primer: What’s the best play in Alabama vs. LSU?

    In a normal year, this would be conference championship week. But because of the pandemic, there are still two more full weekends of regular season action.