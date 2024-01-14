“The Honeymooners” Star Joyce Randolph Dead at 99

The actress was the last surviving cast member of the beloved sitcom, which ran from 1955 to 1956

Brad Barket/Getty Joyce Randolph.

Joyce Randolph, best known for her role in The Honeymooners, has died, her son, Randolph “Randy” Richard Charles, confirmed to PEOPLE. She was 99.

The actress died on Saturday evening at her New York City home. TMZ was first to report the news.

Randolph was the last surviving cast member of the classic and beloved sitcom of the 1950’s, The Honeymooners, where she played Trixie Norton for its full 39-episode run.

Her character was married to Ed Norton (Art Carney), and the on-screen couple were neighbors to Ralph and Alice Kramden, portrayed by Jackie Gleason and Audrey Meadows, respectively.

CBS via Getty Ed Norton and Joyce Randolph.

The sitcom follows pals Kramden, a bus driver, and Norton, a sewer worker, as they “struggle to strike it rich while their wives look on with weary patience,” per IMDb.

Randolph (née Sirola) was born in a Finnish-American family in Detroit, according to a 2007 New York Times profile.

She arrived in N.Y.C. in 1943, where she acted in Broadway productions, commercials and television programs including Buck Rogers and The Clock in 1950, according to The New York Times.

After noticing Randolph in a Clorets gum commercial in 1951, Gleason took a liking to Randolph, featuring her in his variety show, Cavalcade of Stars, and eventually casting her as Trixie in The Honeymooners.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Joyce Randolph, Art Carney, Jackie Gleason and Audrey Meadows.

Chatting about the sitcom with The New York Times, longtime fan Matthew Broderick, said that “every situation human beings can have is in one of these shows.”

“From these four characters springs everything,” he added.

Broderick, who met Randolph prior to the newspaper’s 2007 profile, also shared his impression of the late actress: “You would think that Trixie Norton would be some kind of battle-ax in person, but Joyce is so elegant and thin and pretty.”

Courtesy Everett Collection Joyce Randolph.

Later in her career, Randolph made a cameo as Trixie on Hi Honey I’m Home — a meta series that often featured iconic sitcom alumni — in 1991, per IMDb.

She also appeared in one episode of the early medical drama The Doctors and the Nurses in 1964, and had a minor role in 2000 film Everything's Jake as an unnamed dog walker.

She is survived by her son, Randy, from her marriage to marketing executive Richard Lincoln Charles, who died in 1997.

