Honeybee lifespan could be half what it was 50 years ago – new study

Dave Goulson, Professor of Biology (Evolution, Behaviour and Environment), University of Sussex
·4 min read
<span class="caption">Honeybees are vital pollinators</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link " href="https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/bee-on-honeycomb-1172702107" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BigBlueStudio/Shutterstock">BigBlueStudio/Shutterstock</a></span>
Honeybees are vital pollinators BigBlueStudio/Shutterstock

A new paper shows how the lifespan of the adult honeybee appears to have shrunk by nearly 50% in the past 50 years. The European Red List for Bees suggests nearly one in ten species of wild bees are facing extinction. Imagine how we would react if human lifespans halved. The equivalent would be if the average woman in the UK was living to 41 instead of 82 years old.

Our future is intertwined with bees. Without bees and other pollinators, we cannot grow the majority of crops we depend on for food.

This research could help explain the high levels of bee colony deaths around the world over the past few decades. Bee deaths were particularly severe in the USA in the winter of 2006-7, when some commercial beekeepers lost 90% of their colonies.

Unexplained high rates of bee colony deaths have also been reported in Canada, Australia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Finland and Poland. In the cold winter of 2012-13, 29% of honeybee colonies in the UK died.

50 years of data

The authors, Anthony Nearman and Dennis van Engelsdorp from University of Maryland, used mathematical modelling to show lower bee life expectancy could lead to mass colony death. According to their study, since 1969, honeybee life span in the US has dropped from a median of 34 days to just 18 days.

The authors studied worker bees removed from hives and kept in cages, not wild bees, which may have affected their results. But if not, something really worrying is going on.

Beekeeper checking honey on the beehive frame in the field full of flowers
We couldn’t do without bees. Juice Flair/Shutterstock

The authors believe modern honeybees may be suffering from higher prevalence of disease such as deformed wing virus, which has become more common since its discovery 40 years ago, due to the global spread of its vector, the varroa mite. Modern bees may be weakened by new generations of pesticides that did not exist 50 years ago.

Often the pollen that bees feed to their larvae is contaminated with pesticides. This could be making matters worse because bees exposed to low doses of a highly toxic group of pesticides called neonicotinoids have reduced resistance to disease.

Another explanation the authors offer is that bee genes may have changed. Honeybee lifespan is linked to their genes. Artificial (by beekeepers) or natural selection may favour bees with shorter lifespans. Scientists are seeing this happen in other species. For example cod now mature earlier and when they are smaller in size because overfishing means fish rarely survive long enough to grow large.

Perhaps stressors in the modern world, such as pesticides and disease, mean honeybees rarely survive for a long time. So their evolution might favour a live-fast-die-young lifestyle.

Everyone’s problem

Bees are already facing many pressures on their survival. A separate study by the University of Bristol, released in November 2022, found that fertilisers are altering plants’ electric field which is changing the way bees sense flowers. It is putting them off from visiting flowers. And bee habitat is disappearing. Since the 1930s, 97% of wildflower meadows have been lost in the UK as farming has intensified.

Fascinating though it is, this new study raises more questions than it answers (as good science usually does). The data is based on groups of worker bees kept in cages. This method is often used to study the effects of stressors (such as pesticides) on bees.

In these sorts of experiments, researchers would normally set up control groups at the same time and under identical conditions. Nearman and van Engelsdorp used the historical data from control groups in many such studies carried out around the USA since 1969. As the authors acknowledge, this is a weakness in their report.

They can’t guarantee that lab conditions have stayed the same since 1969. Perhaps older studies tended to use wooden cages and modern ones use plastic. Cage sizes may become smaller or larger. The ariflow in modern incubators may now be faster – or slower. Such details are rarely noted. Anything that changed over the past 50 years could explain the reduction in longevity.

It won’t be easy for scientists to unravel the study’s findings. But if we could find historical data on wild honeybee longevity from previous decades, we could compare them with measurements from today’s world. This would help scientists rule out the possibility that the study’s results were affected by lab conditions.

Reduced bee life expectancy means reduced pollination. Bees and other pollinating insects are essential to a good harvest for 75% of the crops we grow worldwide. They also pollinate about 80% of all wild plants. All species of bees face similar challenges to honeybees, but we do not know if their life expectancy has changed. If bees are really living for less time in the wild, we need to know why.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation
The Conversation

Dave Goulson does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Latest Stories

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • Steelers activate LB T.J. Watt off IR; S Fitzpatrick out

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — One star in, one star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday's visit from New Orleans. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, hasn't played since tearing his left pectoral in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. He underwent minor knee surgery during his stay on IR but returned to practice two weeks ago. On Friday, he said he's ready to play. T

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play, Walt Anderson told a pool report

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Garland's career-high 51 not enough, Cavs lose to Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland was watching the scoreboard, but not his individual statistics on Sunday night. He received a pleasant surprise. Garland poured in a career-high 51 points — 27 of them in the fourth quarter — and made a career-best 10 3-pointers as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 129-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland had trailed 99-75 late in the third. “I didn’t even know I had 50 until I went to the bench,” Garland said. “No one told me and I wasn’t

  • Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 10

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Josh Allen. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in.

  • Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes

    NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high

  • World Cup 2022: Canada names 26-man roster for Qatar

    Canada announced its 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Sunday with relatively few surprises.

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League folds its franchise in Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday. CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 seaso

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it