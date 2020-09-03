Honey Ross reveals she hated her body for years and thought she was too fat for hugs

Jonathan Ross’s daughter Honey has revealed she hated her body for years and suffered from such bad dysmorphia that she thought she was too fat to be hugged by her friends.

The 23-year-old now embraces her curves and has been making a name for herself thanks to her body positive stance.

But Honey, daughter of TV star Ross and writer Jane Goldman, told The Sun that it hasn’t always been that way.

“There were times when I didn’t think I’d make it to being this happy young woman,” she said.

“I hated myself. I hated my body,” she continued.

Honey revealed she became more focused on her weight after reading cruel comments posted online about her, and at 14 she asked her parents for a personal trainer.

“I got such bad dysmorphia that I became convinced my friends wouldn’t be able to wrap their arms around me to hug me because I was so big,” she said.

Honey dieted throughout her teens but gradually started to appreciate her body and is now an advocate for loving your own shape.

She told The Sun that she is an “attractive young woman” who just wants to “enjoy my life and my body in the same way that my thin friends have always been allowed to”.

The star has built up quite a following on Instagram, where she proudly shares pictures of her body with her 38,000 followers and has referred to herself as “a fat angel”.

However, she recently hit out at the platform, claiming it removed a post of her swimming in a bikini.

The picture in question was apparently removed because it was in breach of Instagram’s community guidelines.

Accusing the site of targeting her because of her size, Honey shared an image of Instagram’s note about the picture and wrote: “@instagram why don't you just say you hate fat bodies?”

Ross and Goldman have two other children – daughter Betty and son Harvey.