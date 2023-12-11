Honey Boo Boo Speaks About Sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s Death

Less than 24 hours after Here Comes Honey Boo Boo co-star Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell died, Honey Boo Boo herself – Alana Thompson – posted a long, loving message about her older sister.

“This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make,” the reality TV star began. “The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!”

More from Deadline

Cardwell, 29, had been battling Stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. The 29-year-old Cardwell’s doctors reportedly discovered cancer in her lung, liver, and kidney in January.

Thompson described her sister’s final hours.

“Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.”

Earlier, family matriarch Mama June Shannon wrote, “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her…just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.