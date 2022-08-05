Honey Boo Boo Is a Senior! Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Alana Thompson's Yearbook Photo Shoot

honey boo boo

Lauryn Efird/Instagram

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is passing another life milestone.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Friday showing 16-year-old Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures.

In the first shot, the reality star poses with Pumpkin, 22, and her 1-year-old baby Bentley. In the next couple of pictures, Alana is seen taking her pictures with a big smile and full yellow regalia. In another pic, she's sporting the graduation attire while carrying little Bentley.

In the other photos from the shoot, Alana changed into an everyday look, wearing an off-the-shoulder black top, a white skit and white sneakers.

honey boo boo

Lauryn Efird/Instagram

In the carousel's final two images, Alana changed her background and wore a black sweater with "senior" written on it.

Lauryn, who was recently granted sole custody of Alana, wrote in the caption: "Today my not so little sister had senior pictures done🥺❤️"

"I'm so proud of how far you've come against all odds that have been thrown at you," she added. "Here to Alana's last year of high school. Excuse me while I ugly cry lol ❤️. We love our lana @honeybooboo"

Alana also posted a few of the same pictures Friday on Instagram with the caption: "senior year!! 💗"

PEOPLE confirmed in June that Lauryn was granted sole custody of 16-year-old Alana. This agreement does allow her mom June Shannon to contact Alana daily via telephone but Lauryn determines the visitation rights.

Additionally, the Shannon family matriarch is required to pay $800 per month in child support. This arrangement will conclude when Alana turns 18.

Mama June's loss of custody comes after a series of personal troubles. She was previously arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, which stemmed from her allegedly being caught with crack cocaine and a crack pipe. This eventually transitioned into felony charges for drug possession in 2019.

After the arrest, Alana moved in with Lauryn and her husband, Joshua Efird. The pair share Bentley and daughter Ella.

"I'm very thankful for her because the situation could have been a lot different," Mama June told Page Six in June. "Pumpkin stepping up, I'm very grateful because it could have turned into a bad situation. At the time Alana went to go live with Pumpkin at the beginning, I couldn't even take care of my own self — more or less take care of anybody else."

In an episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption in June, Lauryn complained to sister Jessica Shannon, 25, about Mama June's inability to follow through with her promises.

Mama June, who has gotten into a new relationship with Justin Stroud, moved to Georgia to be closer to her children. The 42-year-old had previously assured her daughters that things would be "different" this time around, but Pumpkin and Jessica don't see it that way.

"How the f--- does she think I'm going to let Alana move over there and I don't know that dude," Lauryn told Jessica in the clip, which was first shared by Entertainment Tonight. "Either way, bitch, she would never move in with you because you've made poor f---ing choices as a mother."

Mama June, Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin

Paras Griffin/Getty June "Mama June" Shannon, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon with daughter Ella

Lauryn compared Mama June to a "15-year-old who still wants to go out and party and blow money here and there on the most stupidest f---ing s---."

"You have wasted all this money," she continued. "Like, what about the care that it takes to take care of Alana? ... I wouldn't even let Alana go over there and visit without me."

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.