Honey Boo Boo (aka Alana Thompson) looks completely unrecognisable in her recent Teen Vogue shoot

Daniella Scott
·2 min read
Photo credit: Noel Vasquez
Photo credit: Noel Vasquez

We all remember Toddlers in Tiaras star Honey Boo Boo aka Alana Thompson. The ringlets, the sass, the go-go juice. For a while Honey Boo Boo and her family (Mama June, Sugar Bear etc.) were a reality TV institution. Well, the now 15-year-old Alana is back, and people can't believe just how unrecognisable she is in her recent shoot with Teen Vogue.

The images, along with a candid interview, were posted on Teen Vogue's Instagram last night [August 25] and show Alana in a series of suuuuper-stylish outfits, looking like a full on fashion queen.

And if all the incredible looks weren't enough, Alana speaks openly in the interview about the trolling she has received over the years from body-shamers, saying that she'll never understand it.

"I feel like my generation is probably making it worse. Everybody's all about body positivity, body positivity, until they see a body they don't like.

"I don't understand why people think this way. Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I'll never get body shaming," she says, later adding, "Like, I know I'm beautiful, and I know I got a banging body, so...I don't care."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Teen Vogue (@teenvogue)

She also opened up about wanting to move away from the Honey Boo Boo title, explaining that she wants to be thought of as a person rather than a character.

"They [Alana and Honey Boo Boo] are completely two different people," she says. "I would say that I do like this Alana now, rather than the younger Alana."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Teen Vogue (@teenvogue)

Meanwhile the shoot has received a hugely positive response from fans who are loving seeing Alana explore her sartorial side, and are praising her for her honesty in the interview.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by peyton fulford (@peytonfulford)

"She looks so beautiful and unapologetic," one fan wrote, while another said, "I AM SO GAGGED🔥🔥🔥🔥," and someone else commented, "shes grown up into such a beautiful young lady!"

Now, where can we get that green dress please?

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories