Honey Boo Boo (aka Alana Thompson) looks completely unrecognisable in her recent Teen Vogue shoot

We all remember Toddlers in Tiaras star Honey Boo Boo aka Alana Thompson. The ringlets, the sass, the go-go juice. For a while Honey Boo Boo and her family (Mama June, Sugar Bear etc.) were a reality TV institution. Well, the now 15-year-old Alana is back, and people can't believe just how unrecognisable she is in her recent shoot with Teen Vogue.

The images, along with a candid interview, were posted on Teen Vogue's Instagram last night [August 25] and show Alana in a series of suuuuper-stylish outfits, looking like a full on fashion queen.

And if all the incredible looks weren't enough, Alana speaks openly in the interview about the trolling she has received over the years from body-shamers, saying that she'll never understand it.

"I feel like my generation is probably making it worse. Everybody's all about body positivity, body positivity, until they see a body they don't like.

"I don't understand why people think this way. Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I'll never get body shaming," she says, later adding, "Like, I know I'm beautiful, and I know I got a banging body, so...I don't care."

She also opened up about wanting to move away from the Honey Boo Boo title, explaining that she wants to be thought of as a person rather than a character.

"They [Alana and Honey Boo Boo] are completely two different people," she says. "I would say that I do like this Alana now, rather than the younger Alana."

Meanwhile the shoot has received a hugely positive response from fans who are loving seeing Alana explore her sartorial side, and are praising her for her honesty in the interview.

"She looks so beautiful and unapologetic," one fan wrote, while another said, "I AM SO GAGGED🔥🔥🔥🔥," and someone else commented, "shes grown up into such a beautiful young lady!"

Now, where can we get that green dress please?

