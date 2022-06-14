Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play

·1 min read

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico.

Kevin Josue Lopez scored in the 13th minute for the home side, while teammate Kervin Arriage added an insurance marker in the 78th minute. Jonathan David scored for Canada in the 86th minute.

Canada had nine shot attempts but only two on target, while the Honduras were limited to six shots with three on target. Each team received 16 fouls. Canada had one red card to Alistair Johnston in the fourth minute of injury time.

With the setback Canada slips to 1-1 in the Group C standings with three points, the same as Curacao. Honduras leads with two wins and a loss and six points.

Canada opened its Nations League campaign with a 4-0 win over Curacao last week.

The Nations League serves as the qualification tournament for the 2023 Gold Cup. It will resume in March of next year.

Canada, which is expected to schedule two final World Cup warmup games during the next international window in September, opens its tournament in Qatar against Belgium on Nov. 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Civilians trapped as Russian forces cut off last escape routes from Severodonetsk

    Macron ‘betrays Ukraine’ with soaring Russian gas imports Ukraine crowdfunds with Russian weaponry souvenirs Russia kills hundreds of civilians with cluster bombs How the West broke the grip of flash Russian hackers Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Canada claims gold in U18 women's hockey by beating U.S. 3-2

    MADISON, Wis. — It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller. But Canada, which built a 3-0 lead on goals by Alexia Aubin, Ava Murphy and Jocelyn Amos, were able to hold on and defeat the U.S. 3-2 in front of 2,288 fans at LaBahn Ice Arena. Finley McCarthy and Claire Enright scored second-period goals seven seconds apart to make the fina

  • Stephen Curry failed to make a 3 for the first time in 133 playoff games, and the Warriors still won

    Curry had a remarkably bad night from long distance, but the Warriors still cruised to a Game 5 win over the Celtics.

  • Costa Rica, New Zealand to play off for last World Cup place

    Government workers in Costa Rica will be given extra time off for lunch to watch their national team take on New Zealand in a playoff to decide the last team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The edict from President Rodrigo Chaves allowing Costa Rican public sector workers to follow the broadcast in an extended lunch break Tuesday will come as something of a shock to the team from New Zealand, where rugby is the national sporting obsession. When the playoff at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in

  • Rapinoe, Morgan back with U.S. for World Cup qualifiers

    Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have been included on the U.S. roster for next month's CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine four of the region's teams in the 2023 Women's World Cup. Rapinoe and Morgan have not been on a U.S. roster since last October as coach Vlatko Andonovski evaluated younger players in the run-up to qualifying. The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion. “So excited to be back with my gals!” Alex Morgan tweeted following Monday's announcement. Twent

  • Stamkos scores twice, Lightning beat Rangers 2-1 in Game 6

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning's bid for a three-peat is alive and well. With captain Steven Stamkos leading the way, the two-time defending champions beat the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday night, securing a berth in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year. “It's going to be tough to get out of the moment and look back and realize what a special group we have here because there’s still some games to be played,” Stamkos said. “You’re

  • Manoah throws six shutout innings as Jays use 19-hit attack in 11-1 rout of Orioles

    TORONTO — A balanced scoring attack gave starter Alek Manoah more than enough support Monday as the Toronto Blue Jays kicked off a seven-game homestand with a blowout win at Rogers Centre. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit his team-leading 15th home run and every Toronto starter had at least one hit and one run in an 11-1 rout of the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays (36-24) broke the game open with a seven-run fifth inning and had a season-high 19 hits on the night. "When we were struggling at the begi

  • BMW to test ONE's advanced battery in its iX electric SUV

    BMW will install and test a long-range battery developed by Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE) in the German automaker's iX electric SUV, the companies said on Tuesday. ONE's Gemini battery will incorporate two types of battery cells, including one with advanced chemistry that can store more energy and enable vehicle range of 600 miles (965 km) or more between charges, the battery maker said. The Gemini battery aims to reduce the use of such traditional EV battery materials as cobalt, nickel, graphite and lithium, according to Mujeeb Ijaz, ONE founder and chief executive.

  • Nationals P Stephen Strasburg returns to injured list after 1st start of season

    The 2019 World Series MVP has made eight MLB appearances since signing a $245 million contract that offseason.

  • Michelle Yeoh Among Main Cast Set for ‘Brothers Sun’ Gangster Drama Series at Netflix

    The Netflix drama series “The Brothers Sun” has set its main cast, which includes Michelle Yeoh, Variety has learned. Yeoh will star alongside series regulars Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, and Joon Lee. Alice Jewkin, Jon Xue Zhang, Jenny Yang, Madison Hu, and Rodney To will appear in recurring roles. The show was ordered […]

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Childhood memories translate to cricket boom in Thunder Bay, Ont., that's attracting national interest

    Weekends at Chapples Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., bring back a wave of good memories for cricket player Stefin Cyriac. "I've been playing cricket since I was seven or eight," Cyriac said. "Where I grew up — it's called Kerala, it's in India — cricket is one of the main sports. "I think cricket is the most popular game in India, so it's kind of bringing back my childhood memories. I've been missing this cricket for a long time." Now, Cyriac is at the forefront of a surge in popularity of cricket in

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi