Honduras opens embassy in China after dumping Taiwan as an ally

Qin Gang, China's foreign minister, shakes hands with Enrique Reina, his Honduran counterpart, at the official opening of the Honduras embassy in Beijing - Lintao Zhang/Reuters

Beijing heralded the opening of an embassy for Honduras on Sunday, months after the Central American nation ditched Taipei as a diplomatic ally.

The move in March was a diplomatic coup for Beijing and left Taiwan with just 13 official allies, mostly poor and developing countries in Latin America and island nations in the Pacific. In Europe, its sole ally is the Vatican City.

The loss of Honduras by Taiwan, a key US ally, has also highlighted Beijing’s growing influence in Latin America.

The foreign ministers of China and Honduras presided over the embassy’s opening ceremony in a diplomatic compound in central Beijing.

Both countries’ national anthems were played, with Qin Gang, the Chinese foreign minister, and Enrique Reina, his Honduran counterpart, unveiling the embassy’s plaque.

According to Chinese state media, Mr Qin said that in the weeks since Honduras established relations with China, the two countries had “enhanced exchanges and all-level interactions have been under way, with nearly 20 cooperation deals finalised”.

The ceremony came during a six-day visit to China by Xiomara Castro, the Honduras president.

On Saturday, she visited a Huawei research centre and the headquarters of the New Development Bank, which is led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics).

She is expected to meet Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, in Beijing during her trip.

Xiomara Castro, the Honduras president, meets Chen Jining, the Chinese Communist Party Committee secretary of Shanghai - Honduras Presidency/Reuters

Countries the world over can only have official diplomatic relations with Beijing or Taipei, which are rivals.

Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as part of its territory and, since 2016, has lured nine countries to switch diplomatic allegiance from Taipei.

In March, Taiwan accused Beijing of coercion and “flashy promises” in enticing Honduras away. Honduras says it wanted new investment and less debt.

Before the switch, China had already invested more than $300 million (£238.7 million) in a new hydroelectric dam in the country.

Taipei has been focusing on strengthening its relations with unofficial, democratic allies, inviting politicians from the US and countries in Eastern Europe to visit.

Beijing inaugurated its own embassy in Honduras a week ago.

