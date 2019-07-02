Honda's Stefan Bradl replaces injured Lorenzo at MotoGP Sachsenring

Bradl replaces injured Lorenzo at Sachsenring

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl will replace the injured Jorge Lorenzo at MotoGP's Sachsenring round.

Bradl has made three wildcard appearances on Honda's RC213V bike since the start of his current role with the manufacturer and also raced for satellite outfits LCR and Marc VDS as a stand-in last year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He will now contest his home race at the Sachsenring as team-mate to reigning champion Marc Marquez.

"I'm very excited to join the Repsol Honda Team in Germany," he said.

"It's a special race for me as my home race, obviously I am very sorry for Lorenzo and I wish him the fastest recovery possible and to come back strong.

"I am glad to be able to help the team and HRC, let's see what this weekend brings. We have been working well with Honda and I am grateful to them for this opportunity."

Marquez's regular team-mate Lorenzo suffered a back injury in a heavy crash during the opening practice of the previous MotoGP round at Assen, and Lorenzo was not replaced for the remainder of the Dutch TT weekend.

Bradl replaces injured Lorenzo at Sachsenring

Lorenzo has struggled with the Honda this year and lies just 15th in the standings and he now faces up to a month on the sidelines.

Honda is hopeful he can return for the early-August Brno round, which will get the MotoGP season back underway after a four-week post-Sachsenring summer break.

Bradl has contested four MotoGP races at the Sachsenring since the start of his premier-class career and recorded a best finish of fourth with LCR Honda back in 2013.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus