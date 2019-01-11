Honda yet to formalise entries for 2019 World Touring Car Cup

Honda entries not yet committed for 2019

Honda intends for four of its cars to be fielded in the World Touring Car Cup this season even though its entries are yet to be formalised.

The manufacturer was represented by Munnich Motorsport and Boutsen Ginion last year in the first World Touring Car season run to TCR rules, which prohibit the direct involvement of works teams.

Honda factory drivers Esteban Guerrieri and Tiago Monteiro - who returned to racing at Suzuka in October after more than a year on the sidelines - were also assigned seats at Munnich and Boutsen respectively.

But no Honda team has been committed for the 2018 campaign so far, although Honda's official wording said its cars would take part in the second WTCR season.

In a statement outlining its wider motorsport activities in 2019, Honda said it will "make an announcement about the team competing in the series [WTCR] as soon as the details are decided".

A revised WTCR entry system has been issued for 2019, which will allow a maximum of four cars to be entered per brand. This also comes with a limit of two cars to be entered per team - although two operations from one 'team' will be permitted.

The Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen outfit is the first to have formally outlined a four-car programme, which WTCR said would "require the French squad to field two separate entities", while Hyundai and the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co operation have each announced four drivers but not how their teams will be divided.

Autosport understands two separate outfits are due to run Honda Civics in the world cup this year, and that Munnich is likely to be one of them.

Entries for this season opened on December 15 and will close on January 31.

