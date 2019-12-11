Honda team boss hits back over rivals' Marc Marquez claims

Marc Marquez romped to a sixth premier class crown in 2019 with 12 wins and a record 420 points, while almost single-handedly guiding Honda to the manufacturer and teams’ crowns.

However, only Marquez won on the troublesome RC213V, which was constantly criticised by its riders as being more difficult to ride than its predecessor – borne out by LCR’s Cal Crutchlow only achieving three podiums and Jorge Lorenzo failing to reach the top 10 in any race.

Earlier in the year Honda boss Puig refuted comments made by Ducati management which intimated that HRC had built a bike only for Marquez.

When asked by Motorsport.com at the season-ending Valencia race if Honda had any plans to change the perception that only Marquez can ride its bikes, Puig said: “First of all, I think this is not a fact, this is just an idea.

