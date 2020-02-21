Honda reveals 2020 World Superbike challenger

Having been a WSBK regular in the past, Honda has upped its presence in the championship as it enters with a full-factory effort.

It has signed riders from Ducati and Kawasaki in Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam for its 2020 campaign, which was launched in Tokyo at the Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama.

In light of the current COVID-19 outbreak, there was no public admission to the launch event.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The WSBK factory team's livery features traditional HRC colours of blue, white and red with the latter as the dominant one.

Bautista and Haslam extensively tested the bike over the winter and it also appeared in the WSBK test at Portimao in January, where Haslam topped a rainy opening day.

However, Honda ended that test 0.851s off the pace and Haslam claimed the bike is 'not even in the fine-tuning stage'.

Althea Racing, the second team to run Honda bikes in WSBK this year, also unveiled a black livery with previously-confirmed rider Takumi Takahashi attending the event.

Jordi Torres, who lost his ride at Pedercini Kawasaki to Sandro Cortese, will join the team from the third round of the series in Jerez onwards.

2020 WSBK line-up so far:

Kawasaki Jonathan Rea Alex Lowes Ducati Chaz Davies Scott Redding Crescent Yamaha Toprak Razgatlioglu Netherlands Michael van der Mark GRT Yamaha Federico Caricasulo Garrett Gerloff Honda Alvaro Bautista Leon Haslam BMW Tom Sykes Eugene Laverty Puccetti Kawasaki Xavi Fores Pedercini Kawasaki Germany Sandro Cortese Orelac Kawasaki Chile Maximilian Scheib Barni Ducati Leon Camier Go Eleven Ducati Michael Ruben Rinaldi Motocorsa Ducati Argentina Leandro Mercado Ten Kate Yamaha France Loris Baz MIE Honda Takumi Takahashi Jordi Torres

Honda WSBK Team bike

Story continues

Honda WSBK Team bike Honda

Honda