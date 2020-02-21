Honda reveals 2020 World Superbike challenger

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Having been a WSBK regular in the past, Honda has upped its presence in the championship as it enters with a full-factory effort.

It has signed riders from Ducati and Kawasaki in Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam for its 2020 campaign, which was launched in Tokyo at the Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama.

In light of the current COVID-19 outbreak, there was no public admission to the launch event.

The WSBK factory team's livery features traditional HRC colours of blue, white and red with the latter as the dominant one.

Bautista and Haslam extensively tested the bike over the winter and it also appeared in the WSBK test at Portimao in January, where Haslam topped a rainy opening day.

However, Honda ended that test 0.851s off the pace and Haslam claimed the bike is 'not even in the fine-tuning stage'.

Althea Racing, the second team to run Honda bikes in WSBK this year, also unveiled a black livery with previously-confirmed rider Takumi Takahashi attending the event.

Jordi Torres, who lost his ride at Pedercini Kawasaki to Sandro Cortese, will join the team from the third round of the series in Jerez onwards.

2020 WSBK line-up so far:

Kawasaki

 Jonathan Rea

 Alex Lowes

Ducati

 Chaz Davies

 Scott Redding

Crescent Yamaha

 Toprak Razgatlioglu

Netherlands
 Michael van der Mark

GRT Yamaha

 Federico Caricasulo

 Garrett Gerloff

Honda

 Alvaro Bautista

 Leon Haslam

BMW

 Tom Sykes

 Eugene Laverty

Puccetti Kawasaki

 Xavi Fores

Pedercini Kawasaki

Germany
 Sandro Cortese

Orelac Kawasaki

Chile
 Maximilian Scheib

Barni Ducati

 Leon Camier

Go Eleven Ducati

 Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Motocorsa Ducati

Argentina
 Leandro Mercado

Ten Kate Yamaha

France
 Loris Baz

MIE Honda

 Takumi Takahashi

 Jordi Torres

Honda WSBK Team bike

