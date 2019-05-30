Honda replaces injured Camier for Jerez

Camier injured the ligaments in his shoulder when he collided with the stricken GRT Yamaha of Sandro Cortese during Superpole for the Imola round.

The Briton was forced to miss racing at the Italian venue as a result, and was sidelined for a test at Misano this week.

Camier's recovery is going well, and more movement has returned to his shoulder. But he still needs time to be back up to full fitness, with the Jerez round just a week away.

“I’m obviously very disappointed to have to sit out the test in Misano and the Spanish round and miss the chance to continue working on our bike’s setup and development,” said Camier.

“Anyway, we are where we are and we must accept it, considering that the shoulder joint is a complex one and it’s only normal that the ligament damage takes some time to heal.

“Having said that, my recovery is going well and steadily so everything’s on track.

“The pain is gradually lessening, and my movement is improving, so we’ll wait and see how the situation is prior to the Misano round.”

Camier was replaced at the Misano test by former Ducati WSBK rider and current Honda British Superbike man Xavi Fores, as well as Takahashi.

Fores – who tallied up his maiden BSB podiums at Donington last weekend – was expected to fill in for Camier should he be ruled out of Jerez, but Honda has now confirmed Takahashi will join Ryuichi Kiyonari instead.

Camier currently sits 15th in the standings having amassed 26 points in a so far difficult campaign, with a best result of 10th.