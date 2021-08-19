Honda NX200 to Launch Today: Here's How and Where to Watch the Launch Live

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch it's new ADV motorcycle on Thursday, 19 August. The company has not reveled the name of upcoming bike yet, but as per some media reports, it is likely to be named 'Honda NX200'.

HMSI has already released several teasers of the bike. The upcoming bike will be based on Honda Hornet 2.0 engine and platform. Based on the looks and design reveled by the teasers, NX200 is likely to be an off-roader.

When to Watch Honda NX200 Launch Live?

Honda Two Wheelers India will launch the all ADV based motorcycle (reportedly NX200) at 12 noon on 19 August in India.

How to Watch Honda NX200 Launch Live stream?

The launch of new ADV bike NX200 bike can be live streamed online on Honda two wheelers' official website: honda2wheelersindia.com

Honda NX200: Price in India (Expected)

Honda has not revealed any details about the price range of upcoming ADV motorcycle NX200. However, according to a report by HT Auto company is aiming to target a unique customer base with this launch and is expected to place the NX200 bike in the price range of Rs 1.5 - 1.6 lakh.

Honda NX200: Specifications

The upcoming ADV bike by Honda, which is rumored to be NX200, will be powered by 84.4 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The engine will come with a five-speed gearbox. It will provide the maximum power output of 17 hp which will be backed by 16 Nm torque, reported HT Auto.

Moreover, it will come with Honda Hornet 2.0 headlamp, a small windscreen and LED lighting. For more details about Honda NX200, watch the live launch at 12 noon on honda2wheelersindia.com

.