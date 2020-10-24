Honda needs pre-Fuji points buffer over Toyota

Heading into the last three races of the 2020 season, Honda's highest placed crew in the championship is Real Racing duo Koudai Tsukakoshi and Bertrand Baguette, who took the first two race wins for the new front-engined NSX-GT.

The first of those came in the second round of the year at Fuji, while the second followed at Motegi, although the #17 car's failure to score strongly elsewhere has left Tsukakoshi and Baguette third behind the #14 Cerumo Toyota and the #37 TOM'S Toyota.

Toyota dominated the season opener at Fuji in July with its new GR Supra, locking out the top five places, and with the weight handicaps no longer applying for next month's season finale at the same track, Honda's SUPER GT project leader Masahiro Saiki admitted that he's concerned that history could repeat itself.

He believes outscoring the top Toyota crews in this weekend's Suzuka round and at Motegi in two weeks time will be imperative for Honda's title hopes.

"The final race of the season is at Fuji, and after racing there three times this year, we have realised we're in a situation where Fuji is tough for us," said Saiki.

"Furthermore, since the final race is also a non-handicap race, it is possible that the situation is the same as the opening race [when Toyota swept the top five].

"If we perform well at Suzuka and Motegi and arrive at Fuji in a higher championship position [than Toyota], I think there is a possibility [of winning the title]. We are still challengers."

The #100 Kunimitsu Honda of Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino will start Sunday's Suzuka race from eighth, one place ahead of the #17 machine of Tsukakoshi and Baguette.

