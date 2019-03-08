Honda to give MotoGP test rider Bradl first 2019 race outing at Jerez

Honda to give test rider Bradl Jerez race outing

Honda MotoGP test rider Stefan Bradl will make his first race appearance of the 2019 season in May's Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez.

Bradl contested a total of five races last year, two as a Honda wildcard - at Brno at Misano - one as a stand-in for Franco Morbidelli at the Sachsenring and two replacing Cal Crutchlow at LCR for the final two rounds of the year, Sepang and Valencia.

Factory teams without concessions are allowed up to three wildcard entries each season, and 2011 Moto2 champion Bradl is likely to return to action at Brno after his Jerez appearance before a possible third outing on the RC213V at Misano.

Ducati and Suzuki have revealed plans to enter respective test riders Michele Pirro and Sylvain Guintoli in three races apiece this year, with both men set for identical schedules to last year.

Pirro contested both Italian races at Mugello and Misano before making a third appearance in the Valencia season finale, while Guintoli made appearances at Barcelona, Brno and Motegi.

Yamaha has made no plans for wildcards with new European test rider Jonas Folger (pictured), although it is expected to run All-Japan Superbike rider Katsuyuki Nakasuga again at Motegi.

Concession manufacturers Aprilia and KTM are permitted to enter up to six wildcards, but KTM has indicated it will not enter any additional bikes in 2019 as it expands to a four-bike set-up with new customer squad Tech3.

Aprilia tester Bradley Smith is making his first of five planned wildcard outings this weekend in Qatar alongside regular riders Andrea Iannone and Aleix Espargaro.

Smith's second appearance of the year will come at Barcelona, before he makes further showings at Brno, Aragon and Valencia.

