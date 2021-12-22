Honda Marine Launches New Partnership with Spear Life TV Show

Honda Marine Partners with Spear Life

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Marine announces its partnership with Spear Life , the TV spear fishing adventure series, which means that fans of the popular series will see Honda Marine outboards powering the action during season 3. Honda Marine, a division of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of four-stroke marine outboard motors ranging from 2.3-250 horsepower (hp). Spear Life is an unscripted documentary series following host and producer Jon Brunson and his two lifelong friends, Gary Zumwalt and Coby Treasure, as they travel the globe searching for the best beach towns to have some fun, snagging fish big enough to be on any spear fisher's bucket list, cooking them up in a variety of different ways and exploring the historic shipwrecks that are abundant along coastlines. Season 3 of Spear Life will debut with 10 new episodes and air during the first two quarters of 2022 on the Outdoor Channel ; it premiers on December 27, 2021 and will continue airing during the third and fourth quarters of 2022 on the World Fishing Network .



Honda is outfitting the Spear Life 34-foot Tournament Edition catamaran with two Honda BF250 V-6 marine engines, providing 500 hp for premium performance on the water. The catamaran is the anchor boat of the series, used when the spear fishers are working their home waters.

The Honda BF250 includes the newest evolution in the company’s product line, integrating a sleek style; streamlined maintenance; increased engine cover durability; better protection from water entering the engine; improved corrosion resistance; better protection from paint chips and scrapes; and an expanded number of rigging options for ease of use. The Honda BF250 also features the proven 3.6-liter V6 engine with Honda Progressive Form design, exhibiting an elegant, aerodynamic motion aesthetic. All of these elements add up to more time on the water.

“Honda Marine outboards can power almost any type of boat, and we work to ensure that every Honda Marine motor—ranging from 2.3 to 250 horsepower—sets the standard for fuel efficiency and ease of operation while staying true to the core Honda attributes of durability, quality, reliability and quiet operation,” said Chris Young, Senior Manager, Honda Marine. “After 18 years of producing outdoor television, Spear Life’s Jon Brunson has become an icon in the outdoor sports world, and he and his team are valuable new Honda Marine partners who share our vision of producing premium quality marine engines that make boating fun for everyone. It’s appropriate that our flagship Honda BF250 model, targeting the heart of the boating market, is now among the essentials of the Spear Life adventure.”

The Honda Marine BF250 V6 Outboard: How Innovative Technology Drives Performance

The technology applied to the Honda BF250 V6 engine seen in Spear Life is derived from the same technology that powers Honda automobiles such as the Honda Ridgeline, Honda Odyssey, and Honda Pilot, gaining from years of proven Honda engineering, precision manufacturing and reliability. This cross-platform integration of technology, even with features such as push-button start and theft deterring immobilizer, illustrates the Honda commitment to high performance, fuel efficiency and environmental excellence for its customers. In conjunction, innovative features and Honda-exclusive technologies make the outboard a leader in the high-power segment, providing increased value and benefit to consumers.

The Honda BF250 outboards also are equipped with a three-latch lock and seal system and two inverted grip points that make the cover easy to remove and carry—the first step in easy maintenance. To enhance performance and provide better protection from water intrusion, the new cowling incorporates a dual channel, indirect-air-circuit induction system improving airflow while helping funnel moisture away from the throttle body. In addition, the undercase design has been streamlined to incorporate three pieces (instead of seven on the previous model), along with a heavy protective rubber edge at the base of the cowling, further protecting against outside elements and increasing durability. Other technology features include:

Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control (VTEC®), a Honda exclusive, uses mild cam profile to operate intake valves at low rpm, then engages a high-output cam profile for higher-rpm operation. The exclusive design provides a unique blend of power, torque, and efficiency at any speed.





Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) delivers precise amounts of fuel and air to each cylinder, resulting in quick starts, instant throttle response and low fuel consumption. PGM-FI employs microprocessor technology to accurately control the ignition timing during start-up and across the entire rpm range, providing optimum overall operation.





Boosted Low Speed Torque (BLAST™) System dramatically improves performance and acceleration by advancing ignition timing during ‘hammer down’ acceleration. The Engine Control Module (ECM) steps in to increase injector timing, creating a more potent air/fuel mixture. The resulting boost in available torque at low rpm contributes to a strong hole shot to get the boat up on plane quickly.





Lean Burn Control automatically adjusts the air/fuel mixture according to speed and load while maximizing power throughout the acceleration range, increasing fuel efficiency in cruise mode (2,000 to 4,500 rpm).





Gauges, Buttons, and Indicators for the Honda BF250 V6 outboards are designed to offer the operator a variety of starting, operational and maintenance information, along with alerts, in an easy-to-view format.





NMEA Certification. Honda BF250 outboards are National Marine Electronics Association ( NMEA) 2000® certified . This accreditation means the product has been tested to meet specific critical safety criteria and to correctly implement network management and messaging. NMEA developed this open architecture electronic protocol to allow engine data to interface with a wide variety of name brand marine electronics. In meeting this certification, the BF250 models do not require the added expense of proprietary gateway devices.





The Honda Marine BF250 high-power outboard features an expanded number of rigging options, including top-mount binnacle or side-mount controls, for both electronic and mechanically controlled engines; newly designed push button and key start configurations; standard tilt limit switch; and multi-function display to provide boaters with a customized on-the-water operating experience.



Spear fishing is one of the most dangerous sports in the world, involving underwater fish hunters using high-powered spears to chase down big prey while facing life-threatening obstacles such as reefs, wrecks, rocks—and predators hunting humans. The sport taps into the deep thirst many people have for high-speed boats, open water and a passion for adventure.

“Spear Life is fast and heart throbbing, but it’s intended to show viewers how to be better boaters, divers and spear fishers by entertaining them in the conditions where they aspire to be in the water. Whether we’re producing a TV show or just having fun on the water, our team requires marine engines that are durable, reliable and well-matched to our boats,” said Jon Brunson, host and producer of Spear Life. “When we replaced our two previous 250 hp engines with the Honda BF250 outboards, we were amazed by the difference in performance, power and top-end speed achieved. I want our viewers to know how to balance a boat’s power needs with operational and fuel efficiency and ease of maintenance—not just about having the biggest motor. All of these factors lead to more great time on the water instead of at the dock or in the shop. It’s a blast to run with our Honda BF250s, and we can’t wait for our fans to share in the fast fun of our newest season of Spear Life.”

About Honda Marine

Honda Marine, a division of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of outboard marine motors. Its comprehensive product line is powered exclusively by four-stroke engines. Honda pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has been designing and building four-stroke outboard motors for more than 50 years, setting the benchmark for fuel efficiency, quiet operation and low emissions. With models ranging from 2.3 to 250 horsepower, the Honda Marine full line of current production models meets the rigorous California Air Resources Board (CARB) 3-star standards, enabling availability and regulatory compliance in all 50 states.

Around the world, Honda is the world's largest manufacturer of engines for a diverse array of automotive, motorcycle, marine, outdoor power equipment and powersports products, supplying smooth and dependable power for a wide variety of mobility and work-related applications. This high production volume, coupled with precision manufacturing techniques and advanced engineering, gives Honda Marine the ability to best serve the heart of the marine market.

