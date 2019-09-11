Honda: Lorenzo's problem is "courage and willingness"

has endured a nightmare first campaign on the RC213V after two seasons as a works Ducati rider, having not scored a top 10 finish this year.

He has also missed four races due to injury, and during his layoff it emerged that Ducati had sounded out the three-time MotoGP champion about a potential return to its fold.

In the end Lorenzo decided to honour the remainder of his two-year deal with Honda, but there still remains a possibility that the Spaniard could walk away at the end of 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"For Jorge it's like starting all over again, but he has to want it, be eager and motivated," Puig told the official MotoGP podcast. "He has to be willing to take risks and accept that in this sport you can hurt yourself. It's like someone jumping onto the [boxing] ring.

"I don't think Lorenzo's problem is the technique, but courage and willingness. We would love to see him going as fast as he was with Yamaha, it would be a dream."

Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team

Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images