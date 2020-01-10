Honda junior Tsunoda secures F2 graduation with Carlin

Tsunoda impressed his bosses at both Honda and Red Bull during a successful rookie campaign in Formula 3, his first year of car racing outside Japan.

The Japanese driver finished ninth in the championship with the less-fancied Jenzer team, scoring a maiden victory in Monza and two other podiums over the course of the season.

Carlin, which ran another Honda junior Nobuharu Matsushita and Louis Deletraz last year, has yet to reveal who will partner Tsunoda in 2020.

Meanwhile, Honda also announced that Teppei Nattori, who joined Tsunoda on the F3 grid last year, will return to domestic competition in 2020.

Nattori was unable to match Tsunoda during their time together in F3 and scored a single points finish all year long, but fared much better in Euroformula Open, finishing sixth in the championship with a race win in Barcelona.

Nattori will drive for Toda Racing in the All-Japan F3 championship, which has been rebranded as Super Formula Lights in 2020.

2020 F2 line-up so far: