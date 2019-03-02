The Honda Classic: Sungjae Im, Keith Mitchell move into lead after Round 2

There was so much movement during the second round of the Honda Classic there was only one golfer who held his position in the top five.

Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell moved into the lead after both shot rounds of 4 under or better.

Im, who has just two Web.com Tour wins to his name, claimed a share of first place (6 under) after carding seven birdies to help him to a round of 6-under 64. Mitchell, who turned pro in 2014 but has yet to earn a PGA Tour win, finished nearly blemish-free before a bogey on the par-3 17th hole dropped him to 4 under on his round and 6 under for the tournament.

But, they weren't the only ones turning heads.

Canadian pro Drew Nesbitt barely made the cut Friday, and he used this shot to help make it into the weekend.

A shirtless @DrewNezbitt made par from the water.



Whatever it takes to make the cut @TheHondaClassic. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/EKJV818WLF



— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 1, 2019

Nesbitt matched his opening round score of 1-over 71 after three bogeys littered his scorecard.

Justin Thomas, the 2018 Honda Classic champion, was dealing with a "dead arm" through his round. He finished right on the cutline with Nesbitt in a sizable tie for 67th place (2 over).

Brooks Koepka flirted with the cut line at one point after a double bogey on the par-3 5th hole put him even on the day until he rebounded on the back nine. Koepka's putting helped him climb up the leaderboard as well. He had not missed a putt within eight feet all week, but couldn't sink a short putt on the 18th hole to move into third place.

He sits in a tie for fourth (4 under).

Gary Woodland, whose putter also kept him from an early exit, made his 21st straight cut after two consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.

Jhonattan Vegas, who had the lead entering the day, dropped into a tie for 13th place (3 under) after two double bogeys and two bogeys stained his scorecard.



