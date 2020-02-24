Honda Classic 2020 odds: Even if he's not 100 percent, is Brooks Koepka the man to beat?

If golf had its own version of an injury report, Brooks Koepka might be considered 'questionable' for this week's Honda Classic and the next couple of months. He admitted after the first round of the Genesis Invitational that his knee injury was "a lot worse than we let on," continuing that his knee might never be "100 percent again." So you might consider him questionable ... at least probable, for this week at PGA National.

The biggest question you'll have about Koepka, aside from the injuries now, is whether he'll be committed to winning a non-major. That's at least been the narrative for him over the past two years. But you might forget that he almost won the Honda Classic last year. Keith Mitchell (150-1 at most sportsbooks) made a bomb of a birdie on the 72nd hole to avoid a playoff with Koepka and Rickie Fowler.

So how much do you weigh the strong performance last year from Koepka with the injury concerns? Koepka did play in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi (finishing T-17 and 34th, respectively) and Riviera (T-43), so he's healthy enough to tee it up. At 12-1 odds, which is where BetMGM has him priced just below Tommy Fleetwood as the favorite, you might be getting a slight discount on a healthy Koepka (maybe he'd be more in the 8-1 or 9-1 range). But still, you have to be confident Koepka is healthy enough to beat a decent field at PGA National this week.

Here's the complete field with odds for the 2020 Honda Classic.

Honda Classic 2020: Full odds, per BetMGM, as of Monday:

Tommy Fleetwood +1000

Brooks Koepka +1200

Rickie Fowler +1400

Gary Woodland +2200

Louis Oosthuizen +2200

Justin Rose +2500

Billy Horschel +2800

Viktor Hovland +3000

Byeong Hun An +3300

















Daniel Berger +3300

Sungjae Im +3300

Shane Lowry +4000

Erik Van Rooyen +5000

Harris English +6000

Ian Poulter +6000

J.T. Poston +6000

Joaquin Niemann +6000

Ryan Palmer +6000

Corey Conners +6600

Keith Mitchell +6600

Vaughn Taylor +6600

Wyndham Clark +6600

Harry Higgs +7000



























Jason Kokrak +7000

Lee Westwood +7000

Brian Harman +8000

Bud Cauley +8000

Charl Schwartzel +8000

Emiliano Grillo +8000

Harold Varner III +8000

Jhonattan Vegas +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Kevin Streelman +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Lucas Glover +8000

Matthew Wolff +8000

Russell Knox +8000

Adam Schenk +9000

Jim Furyk +9000

K.H. Lee +9000

Luke List +9000

Matthew NeSmith +9000

Maverick McNealy +9000

Rory Sabbatini +9000

Russell Henley +9000

Talor Gooch +9000

Tom Hoge +9000

Cameron Tringale +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Kyle Stanley +10000

Matt Jones +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Tom Lewis +10000































































Aaron Wise +12500

Beau Hossler +12500

Brendan Steele +12500

Brian Stuard +12500

Doc Redman +12500

Henrik Norlander +12500

Nick Watney +12500

Zach Johnson +12500

Adam Long +15000

Bronson Burgoon +15000

Cameron Davis +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

Danny Lee +15000

Dylan Frittelli +15000

Grayson Murray +15000

Hudson Swafford +15000

Kevin Tway +15000

Sam Ryder +15000

Scott Stallings +15000

Sean O'Hair +15000

Xinjun Zhang +15000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +17500

Stewart Cink +17500

Tyler McCumber +17500

Zac Blair +17500

















































Brice Garnett +20000

Cameron Percy +20000

Chase Seiffert +20000

D.J. Trahan +20000

Jason Dufner +20000

John Huh +20000

Jason Bramlett +20000

Josh Teater +20000

Mark Hubbard +20000

Michael Thompson +20000

Rob Oppenheim +20000

Scott Brown +20000

Si-Woo Kim +20000

Ted Potter Jr. +20000

Tim Wilkinson +20000

Vince Whaley +20000

Brian Gay +22500

Chris Kirk +22500

Austin Cook +25000

Bo Hoag +25000

C.T. Pan +25000

David Hearn +25000

Jamie Lovemark +25000

Jimmy Walker +25000

Lucas Bjerregaard +25000

Mark Anderson +25000

Padraig Harrington +25000

Peter Malnati +25000

Richy Werenski +25000

























































Robert Streb +25000

Ryan Armour +25000

Sepp Straka +25000

Wes Roach +25000

Camilo Villegas +30000

Doug Ghim +30000

J.J. Spaun +30000

Luke Donald +30000

Matt Every +30000

Ryo Ishikawa +30000

Scott Harrington +30000

Sebastian Cappelen +30000

Fabian Gomez +35000

Kramer Hichok +35000

Patton Kizzire +35000

Robby Shelton +35000

Roger Sloan +35000

Tyler Duncan +35000

Chris Stroud +40000

Greg Chalmers +40000

Hank Lebioda +40000

Mackenzie Hughes +40000

Michael Gligic +40000

Seung Yul Noh +40000

Vijay Singh +40000

Bo Van Pelt +50000

Davis Love III +50000

Jim Herman +50000

Satoshi Kodaira +50000

Martin Trainer +75000

Justin Bertsch +100000





























































