Honda Classic 2020 odds: Even if he's not 100 percent, is Brooks Koepka the man to beat?
If golf had its own version of an injury report, Brooks Koepka might be considered 'questionable' for this week's Honda Classic and the next couple of months. He admitted after the first round of the Genesis Invitational that his knee injury was "a lot worse than we let on," continuing that his knee might never be "100 percent again." So you might consider him questionable ... at least probable, for this week at PGA National.
The biggest question you'll have about Koepka, aside from the injuries now, is whether he'll be committed to winning a non-major. That's at least been the narrative for him over the past two years. But you might forget that he almost won the Honda Classic last year. Keith Mitchell (150-1 at most sportsbooks) made a bomb of a birdie on the 72nd hole to avoid a playoff with Koepka and Rickie Fowler.
So how much do you weigh the strong performance last year from Koepka with the injury concerns? Koepka did play in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi (finishing T-17 and 34th, respectively) and Riviera (T-43), so he's healthy enough to tee it up. At 12-1 odds, which is where BetMGM has him priced just below Tommy Fleetwood as the favorite, you might be getting a slight discount on a healthy Koepka (maybe he'd be more in the 8-1 or 9-1 range). But still, you have to be confident Koepka is healthy enough to beat a decent field at PGA National this week.
Here's the complete field with odds for the 2020 Honda Classic.
Honda Classic 2020: Full odds, per BetMGM, as of Monday:
Tommy Fleetwood +1000
Brooks Koepka +1200
Rickie Fowler +1400
Gary Woodland +2200
Louis Oosthuizen +2200
Justin Rose +2500
Billy Horschel +2800
Viktor Hovland +3000
Byeong Hun An +3300
RELATED: Golf fans could not even believe that Byeong Hun An four-putted from 25 feet at the WGC-Mexico
Daniel Berger +3300
Sungjae Im +3300
Shane Lowry +4000
Erik Van Rooyen +5000
Harris English +6000
Ian Poulter +6000
J.T. Poston +6000
Joaquin Niemann +6000
Ryan Palmer +6000
Corey Conners +6600
Keith Mitchell +6600
Vaughn Taylor +6600
Wyndham Clark +6600
Harry Higgs +7000
RELATED: Harry Higgs on being a PGA Tour rookie, having Bryson DeChambeau as a teammate, and playing "George Costanza"
Jason Kokrak +7000
Lee Westwood +7000
Brian Harman +8000
Bud Cauley +8000
Charl Schwartzel +8000
Emiliano Grillo +8000
Harold Varner III +8000
Jhonattan Vegas +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Kevin Streelman +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Lucas Glover +8000
Matthew Wolff +8000
Russell Knox +8000
Adam Schenk +9000
Jim Furyk +9000
K.H. Lee +9000
Luke List +9000
Matthew NeSmith +9000
Maverick McNealy +9000
Rory Sabbatini +9000
Russell Henley +9000
Talor Gooch +9000
Tom Hoge +9000
Cameron Tringale +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Kyle Stanley +10000
Matt Jones +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Sam Burns +10000
Tom Lewis +10000
RELATED: Five revelations from the Puerto Rico Open, "the most fun tournament" in golf
Aaron Wise +12500
Beau Hossler +12500
Brendan Steele +12500
Brian Stuard +12500
Doc Redman +12500
Henrik Norlander +12500
Nick Watney +12500
Zach Johnson +12500
Adam Long +15000
Bronson Burgoon +15000
Cameron Davis +15000
Chesson Hadley +15000
Danny Lee +15000
Dylan Frittelli +15000
Grayson Murray +15000
Hudson Swafford +15000
Kevin Tway +15000
Sam Ryder +15000
Scott Stallings +15000
Sean O'Hair +15000
Xinjun Zhang +15000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +17500
Stewart Cink +17500
Tyler McCumber +17500
Zac Blair +17500
RELATED: Hail Viktor Hovland. Norwegian conqueror, Puerto Rico winner, golf's newest next big thing
Brice Garnett +20000
Cameron Percy +20000
Chase Seiffert +20000
D.J. Trahan +20000
Jason Dufner +20000
John Huh +20000
Jason Bramlett +20000
Josh Teater +20000
Mark Hubbard +20000
Michael Thompson +20000
Rob Oppenheim +20000
Scott Brown +20000
Si-Woo Kim +20000
Ted Potter Jr. +20000
Tim Wilkinson +20000
Vince Whaley +20000
Brian Gay +22500
Chris Kirk +22500
Austin Cook +25000
Bo Hoag +25000
C.T. Pan +25000
David Hearn +25000
Jamie Lovemark +25000
Jimmy Walker +25000
Lucas Bjerregaard +25000
Mark Anderson +25000
Padraig Harrington +25000
Peter Malnati +25000
Richy Werenski +25000
RELATED: Jon Rahm's day includes an ace and a course record 61 that has him in contention
Robert Streb +25000
Ryan Armour +25000
Sepp Straka +25000
Wes Roach +25000
Camilo Villegas +30000
Doug Ghim +30000
J.J. Spaun +30000
Luke Donald +30000
Matt Every +30000
Ryo Ishikawa +30000
Scott Harrington +30000
Sebastian Cappelen +30000
Fabian Gomez +35000
Kramer Hichok +35000
Patton Kizzire +35000
Robby Shelton +35000
Roger Sloan +35000
Tyler Duncan +35000
Chris Stroud +40000
Greg Chalmers +40000
Hank Lebioda +40000
Mackenzie Hughes +40000
Michael Gligic +40000
Seung Yul Noh +40000
Vijay Singh +40000
Bo Van Pelt +50000
Davis Love III +50000
Jim Herman +50000
Satoshi Kodaira +50000
Martin Trainer +75000
Justin Bertsch +100000
RELATED: Honda Classic 2020: There's no stopping Morgan Hoffmann in his fight against muscular dystrophy
Originally Appeared on Golf Digest