Honda's Cammish tops practice ahead of Brands Hatch BTCC finale

Cammish fastest in practice ahead of finale
Cammish fastest in practice ahead of finale

Factory Honda Civic driver Dan Cammish topped the timesheets after the two British Touring Car Championship free practice sessions at Brands Hatch.

The Team Dynamics man recorded a 1m31 seconds (96.26mph) lap early on in the second 40-minute session building up to this weekend's three-race showdown on Sunday afternoon.

The 29-year-old, who is searching for his maiden win in the championship and carried no success ballast into the meeting, said he was delighted with the performance given his lack of experience with the car.

"I only get these free practice sessions to learn about front-wheel-drive around a track like this, the Brands Hatch Grand Prix layout," he said. "I have no personal databank to draw from, no reference points for that, and I am having to think on my feet.

"The team has worked really hard and it we have got the car hooked up. Hopefully we can now translate that into a result in qualifying this afternoon."

Cammish finished in front of 2017 champion Ash Sutton's Subaru Levorg GT.

Sutton had set the fastest time in the opening session in the morning before an oil leak forced him to stop running in the two-litre turbocharged machine.

However, worse was to follow in the second timed period as he cannoned into the barrier at Paddock Hill Bend after a suspected throttle problem, causing significant damage to the car, meaning the session was stopped with five minutes left to run.

Eutotech Racing Honda Civic Type R driver Jack Goff was third with a lap set in the second free practice session, ahead of the Pirtek-backed WSR BMW 125i M Sport of Andrew Jordan.

The Laser Tools Racing Mercedes-Benz A-Class of Aiden Moffat rounded out the top six.

The two main protagonists for the championship - Colin Turkington and Tom Ingram - carried 75kg and 66kg of ballast respectively.

Ingram, who is second in the points in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Avensis, was sixth in the opening session of the day and then placed 10th in the second with an improved time of 1m31.386s.

Speedworks boss Christian Dick said: "We've been really pleased with the balance of the car from the first moments of the opening free practice session and things are all going to plan.

"We have a car that only needs a few tweaks rather than wholesale change, so we are in a good place so far. We are not expecting to be battling for pole with the weight that we have on the car, but we are satisfied with where we are at the moment."

Turkington took his WSR BMW 125i M Sport to 15th in the opening session and then 11th in the second with an improved lap time of 1m31.413s. The Northern Irishman has a 34-point buffer over Ingram heading into the finale on Sunday.

The 36-year-old said: "We have made decent progress through the practice sessions. We needed to find a bit more [grip] from the rear axle to settle the car down after FP1 and I think we got that for FP2.

"We also found some avenues that didn't really work - but that can be a positive thing. We can eradicate those for qualifying and hopefully we will take a step forwards."

Practice one result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Ash Sutton

Team BMR

Subaru

1m31.090s

2

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

0.126s

3

Jack Goff

Eurotech Racing

Honda

0.192s

4

Tom Chilton

Motorbase

Ford

0.319s

5

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.357s

6

Tom Ingram

Speedworks

Toyota

0.363s

7

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.364s

8

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.384s

9

Chris Smiley

BTC Norlin

Honda

0.451s

10

Mike Bushell

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.452s

11

Daniel Lloyd

BTC Norlin

Honda

0.455s

12

Brett Smith

Eurotech Racing

Honda

0.469s

13

Senna Proctor

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

0.527s

14

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Mercedes

0.571s

15

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

0.592s

16

Jason Plato

Team BMR

Subaru

0.756s

17

Josh Cook

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

0.912s

18

Ollie Jackson

AmD Tuning

Audi

0.925s

19

Tom Oliphant

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

1.082s

20

Rob Austin

HMS Racing

Alfa Romeo

1.096s

21

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

1.157s

22

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

MG

1.160s

23

James Cole

Motorbase

Ford

1.360s

24

Sam Tordoff

Motorbase

Ford

1.415s

25

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1.437s

26

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

1.586s

27

Sam Smelt

AmD Tuning

Audi

2.162s

28

Ricky Collard

WSR

BMW

2.360s

29

Ethan Hammerton

Team Hard

Volkswagen

2.568s

30

Josh Caygill

AmD Tuning

MG

4.770s

31

Ollie Pidgley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

7.681s

Practice two result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

1m31.000s

2

Ash Sutton

Team BMR

Subaru

0.072s

3

Jack Goff

Eurotech Racing

Honda

0.085s

4

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

0.141s

5

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Mercedes

0.158s

6

Brett Smith

Eurotech Racing

Honda

0.196s

7

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.240s

8

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

0.243s

9

Chris Smiley

BTC Norlin

Honda

0.367s

10

Tom Ingram

Speedworks

Toyota

0.386s

11

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

0.413s

12

Senna Proctor

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

0.472s

13

Tom Chilton

Motorbase

Ford

0.541s

14

Sam Tordoff

Motorbase

Ford

0.576s

15

Josh Cook

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

0.711s

16

Rob Austin

HMS Racing

Alfa Romeo

0.724s

17

Tom Oliphant

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.742s

18

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.743s

19

Daniel Lloyd

BTC Norlin

Honda

0.773s

20

Mike Bushell

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.939s

21

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1.021s

22

Ollie Jackson

AmD Tuning

Audi

1.123s

23

James Cole

Motorbase

Ford

1.161s

24

Jason Plato

Team BMR

Subaru

1.208s

25

Ricky Collard

WSR

BMW

1.387s

26

Ethan Hammerton

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1.596s

27

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

1.730s

28

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

MG

1.793s

29

Sam Smelt

AmD Tuning

Audi

1.805s

30

Ollie Pidgley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

2.618s

31

Josh Caygill

AmD Tuning

MG

4.165s

