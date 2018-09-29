Honda's Cammish tops practice ahead of Brands Hatch BTCC finale
Factory Honda Civic driver Dan Cammish topped the timesheets after the two British Touring Car Championship free practice sessions at Brands Hatch.
The Team Dynamics man recorded a 1m31 seconds (96.26mph) lap early on in the second 40-minute session building up to this weekend's three-race showdown on Sunday afternoon.
The 29-year-old, who is searching for his maiden win in the championship and carried no success ballast into the meeting, said he was delighted with the performance given his lack of experience with the car.
"I only get these free practice sessions to learn about front-wheel-drive around a track like this, the Brands Hatch Grand Prix layout," he said. "I have no personal databank to draw from, no reference points for that, and I am having to think on my feet.
"The team has worked really hard and it we have got the car hooked up. Hopefully we can now translate that into a result in qualifying this afternoon."
Cammish finished in front of 2017 champion Ash Sutton's Subaru Levorg GT.
Sutton had set the fastest time in the opening session in the morning before an oil leak forced him to stop running in the two-litre turbocharged machine.
However, worse was to follow in the second timed period as he cannoned into the barrier at Paddock Hill Bend after a suspected throttle problem, causing significant damage to the car, meaning the session was stopped with five minutes left to run.
Eutotech Racing Honda Civic Type R driver Jack Goff was third with a lap set in the second free practice session, ahead of the Pirtek-backed WSR BMW 125i M Sport of Andrew Jordan.
The Laser Tools Racing Mercedes-Benz A-Class of Aiden Moffat rounded out the top six.
The two main protagonists for the championship - Colin Turkington and Tom Ingram - carried 75kg and 66kg of ballast respectively.
Ingram, who is second in the points in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Avensis, was sixth in the opening session of the day and then placed 10th in the second with an improved time of 1m31.386s.
Speedworks boss Christian Dick said: "We've been really pleased with the balance of the car from the first moments of the opening free practice session and things are all going to plan.
"We have a car that only needs a few tweaks rather than wholesale change, so we are in a good place so far. We are not expecting to be battling for pole with the weight that we have on the car, but we are satisfied with where we are at the moment."
Turkington took his WSR BMW 125i M Sport to 15th in the opening session and then 11th in the second with an improved lap time of 1m31.413s. The Northern Irishman has a 34-point buffer over Ingram heading into the finale on Sunday.
The 36-year-old said: "We have made decent progress through the practice sessions. We needed to find a bit more [grip] from the rear axle to settle the car down after FP1 and I think we got that for FP2.
"We also found some avenues that didn't really work - but that can be a positive thing. We can eradicate those for qualifying and hopefully we will take a step forwards."
Practice one result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Ash Sutton
Team BMR
Subaru
1m31.090s
2
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
0.126s
3
Jack Goff
Eurotech Racing
Honda
0.192s
4
Tom Chilton
Motorbase
Ford
0.319s
5
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.357s
6
Tom Ingram
Speedworks
Toyota
0.363s
7
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.364s
8
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.384s
9
Chris Smiley
BTC Norlin
Honda
0.451s
10
Mike Bushell
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.452s
11
Daniel Lloyd
BTC Norlin
Honda
0.455s
12
Brett Smith
Eurotech Racing
Honda
0.469s
13
Senna Proctor
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.527s
14
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Mercedes
0.571s
15
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
0.592s
16
Jason Plato
Team BMR
Subaru
0.756s
17
Josh Cook
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.912s
18
Ollie Jackson
AmD Tuning
Audi
0.925s
19
Tom Oliphant
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
1.082s
20
Rob Austin
HMS Racing
Alfa Romeo
1.096s
21
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
1.157s
22
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
MG
1.160s
23
James Cole
Motorbase
Ford
1.360s
24
Sam Tordoff
Motorbase
Ford
1.415s
25
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.437s
26
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
1.586s
27
Sam Smelt
AmD Tuning
Audi
2.162s
28
Ricky Collard
WSR
BMW
2.360s
29
Ethan Hammerton
Team Hard
Volkswagen
2.568s
30
Josh Caygill
AmD Tuning
MG
4.770s
31
Ollie Pidgley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
7.681s
Practice two result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
1m31.000s
2
Ash Sutton
Team BMR
Subaru
0.072s
3
Jack Goff
Eurotech Racing
Honda
0.085s
4
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
0.141s
5
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Mercedes
0.158s
6
Brett Smith
Eurotech Racing
Honda
0.196s
7
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.240s
8
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
0.243s
9
Chris Smiley
BTC Norlin
Honda
0.367s
10
Tom Ingram
Speedworks
Toyota
0.386s
11
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
0.413s
12
Senna Proctor
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.472s
13
Tom Chilton
Motorbase
Ford
0.541s
14
Sam Tordoff
Motorbase
Ford
0.576s
15
Josh Cook
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.711s
16
Rob Austin
HMS Racing
Alfa Romeo
0.724s
17
Tom Oliphant
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.742s
18
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.743s
19
Daniel Lloyd
BTC Norlin
Honda
0.773s
20
Mike Bushell
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.939s
21
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.021s
22
Ollie Jackson
AmD Tuning
Audi
1.123s
23
James Cole
Motorbase
Ford
1.161s
24
Jason Plato
Team BMR
Subaru
1.208s
25
Ricky Collard
WSR
BMW
1.387s
26
Ethan Hammerton
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.596s
27
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
1.730s
28
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
MG
1.793s
29
Sam Smelt
AmD Tuning
Audi
1.805s
30
Ollie Pidgley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
2.618s
31
Josh Caygill
AmD Tuning
MG
4.165s