Homology Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today participation at the following virtual investor conferences:



Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference: Corporate Panel Discussion – Gene Editing: March 8 at 12:50 p.m. ET



Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat: March 16 at 1:20 p.m. ET



H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference: Available on-demand March 30 at 7:00 a.m. ET



The webcast presentations from the investor conferences will be accessible on Homology’s website in the Investors section, and the webcast replays will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases by addressing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s clinical programs include HMI-102, an investigational gene therapy for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU); HMI-103, a gene editing candidate for PKU; and HMI-203, an investigational gene therapy for Hunter syndrome. Additional programs focus on metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other diseases. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its family of 15 human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality, as well as to deliver one-time gene therapy to produce antibodies throughout the body through the GTx-mAb platform. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a focus on rare diseases. Homology believes its initial clinical data and compelling preclinical data, scientific and product development expertise, internal manufacturing capabilities and broad intellectual property position Homology as a leader in genetic medicines. For more information, visit

www.homologymedicines.com.

