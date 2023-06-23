HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE SS24 Honors The Pleat

If there is one thing HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE is known for its iconic pleat.

Paying homage to the timeless design, the brand honored its founding designer for its Spring/Summer 2024, starting the show with a spectacle like any other. Three models unfolded out of a large swath of the meticulously pleated fabric, revealing outlines of garments inside. Staffers cut out the items, letting them fall to the floor for models to wear down the runway later.

A kaleidoscope of colors made its way down the catwalk as vibrant teal two-piece sets join crimson tops with exaggerated shoulders and collars. Meanwhile, billowing jackets sit atop of earth-toned longline T-shirts and wide-legged pants. Miyake's signature pleats are made more serious as they take shape in the form of sleek suits, arriving in shades of canary yellow and off-white. The brand's iconic design is reimagined as a cozy beanie, alongside a navy pleated fanny pack across a utilitarian jumpsuit. Painterly blotches of color enliven hooded jackets, dresses and shirts, breathing fresh air into the collection.

Take a look at HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE SS24 in the gallery above.