HomiEx Trading Exchange Launches Unique Online Shopping Festival with Over $200,000 in Prizes

HomiEx announced a two-week shopping festival which offers a wide range of promotional activities to reboot the crypto market with a vast stimulus package.

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / The Unique shopping festival, launched by trading exchange HomiEx on the 30th of April will run for two weeks, right up to the day of Bitcoin halving, and will feature at least 9 different online activities. The festival aims to promote spot trading, derivative products, fiat trading, and qualified blockchain projects. HomiEx wants people to have something fun to take part in during this holiday period, and expects the event to be a hit in the crypto currency market.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To boost users confidence, the company has rolled out a series of policies to promote consumption in areas such as a new HomiEx registration reward , referral program, OTC trading reward, Hold&Earn, limited-time transaction fee discount, Beta Tester reward, VIP reward, Bitcoin Halving countdown prize and free listing.

Prizes

To spur participation in the shopping festival, HomiEx Provide a $200,000 USDT cash reward pool, and 1 BTC Reward divide equally to those who participate the Bitcoin Halving countdown activity. An additional air drop bonus of over $10 USDT will be given to every user who qualifies.

HomiEx Shopping Festival Events

The HmiEx Shopping Festival will take place between April 30th and May 13th(UTC+8), with 9 different activities for everyone to take part in. The festival activities include

A Free Airdrop for new registrations

A HomiEx Referral Program

A OTC Trading Reward,

Hold & Earn, (Hold cryptocurrencies worth over 200 USDT and get free reward)

A 50% off Transaction Fee: HomiEx ETF Beta Tester Reward, ( 1000 HMU, value over 1000 USDT) will be given to beta tester.

Join HomiEx's community to enjoy a share of a 200,000 USDT Reward!

VIP Community Reward

Bitcoin Halving Countdown Prize

Free Listing to Qualified Projects!

Check homiex.io for more details.

Story continues

Media Contact Info

Contact Name: Kelly Wang

Contact Email: Kelly.wang@homiex.com

Website: homiex.com / homiex.io

HomiEx is the sole source of this information.Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

SOURCE: HomiEx





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/589011/HomiEx-Trading-Exchange-Launches-Unique-Online-Shopping-Festival-with-Over-200000-in-Prizes



