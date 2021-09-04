Homie, Reali aim to be one-stop shops for buying and selling houses: Here's how they work

Jennifer Jolly
·7 min read

The first time my husband and I made an offer on a home in the spring of 2018, we agonized over it for days. The house itself was tiny – a two-bedroom, one bathroom, 1,000 square foot little postage stamp of an abode – but the yard was big by San Francisco Bay Area-standards and we saw potential.

The home was listed for $699,000. We made our offer: more than $200,000 over the asking price. (You read that right. And yes, it is totally crazy. And totally common where we live.)

We crafted the perfect real estate love letter to the kind widower selling his lifetime home, a practice that is now being discouraged – and banned in at least one state – on the grounds that it perpetuates racial discrimination in housing.

We thought we had it in the bag.

We weren't even close. That house went to someone who made an all-cash offer for $1.1 million.

► Home buyer love letters: Oregon bans practice as possible Fair Housing Act violation

Cash is (still) king

All-cash offers, with short closing times and no contingencies, used to be a rarity, except in places like Manhattan and San Francisco, where there’s been more demand than supply for homes for years. But during the pandemic, with some 40% fewer homes on the market than last year, the all-cash offer is becoming increasingly common – and a crop of new technology companies are ready to lend a hand – and a giant wad of money too.

“We made four offers and they were all turned down. Then we went through Homie Cash and our offer got accepted right away,” 25-year old Melissa George recounts over the phone. Melissa and her husband Ryan recently sold a home in Boise, Idaho. At the same time, they were looking for a new home closer to family in Salem, Utah. “We wouldn’t have gotten this house without (Homie). Our offer wasn’t even the highest one, but the seller said they went with us because it was cash,” Ryan George chimes in.

The George’s also used Homie to sell their Boise house. “When we looked into it, we saw that we could save (several thousand dollars), so we said, ‘let’s just do it,’” Ryan explains. “We sold one house with Homie, then bought another with Homie and that saved us another $2,500 (on the buyers-agent commission). Ryan shopped for loans and Homie had the best rate we could find on that, too,” Melissa says.

Rather than charge a 3% commission to sell your home, Homie charges a flat fee of $3,500. That includes most traditional costs incurred with selling a home, such as listing, advertising and photography. You still pay the buyer’s agent commission, which is usually another 3%. Still, on a $500,000 home, Homie’s flat fee can save a seller $11,500 and even more if you’re able to negotiate a lower commission with the buyer’s agent or a Homie-represented buyer purchases your property.

The Georges note that a few realtors they interviewed before choosing Homie warned them they wouldn’t get the same level of service, but that wasn’t the case. “It was actually better than when we bought our first home a few years ago,” Melissa says.

Buy or rent? Where starter home mortgage payments cost less than rent

Melissa and Ryan George in front of their new house in Salem, Utah.
Melissa and Ryan George in front of their new house in Salem, Utah.

New tech promises to fix housing hurdles

Homie is one of several new home buying and selling platforms shaking up the legacy real estate industry. In addition to giving people a way to make more competitive all-cash offers and charging a flat fee versus a percentage commission, Homie also handles loans, titles and insurance, all under one virtual roof.

“By streamlining this entire process, we can save people thousands in fees, commissions and heartache,” Johnny Hanna, co-founder and CEO of Homie says over a video call. “We can make homeownership easier, more affordable and more accessible for all. We’re changing the way homes are bought and sold.”

Homie CEO Johnny Hanna says that while Redfin and Zillow revolutionized finding homes, much of the rest of the buying process has remained the same tangled mess. &#x00201c;By streamlining this entire process, we can save people thousands in fees, commissions and heartache,&#x00201d; he says.
Homie CEO Johnny Hanna says that while Redfin and Zillow revolutionized finding homes, much of the rest of the buying process has remained the same tangled mess. “By streamlining this entire process, we can save people thousands in fees, commissions and heartache,” he says.

Hanna says the average savings using Homie is around $10,000, though that number can change dramatically depending on the price of the home. Homie Cash is available in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah with plans to roll them out to more states. In addition to offering its real estate services throughout Utah, the company has agents in the Boise, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix markets.

Zillow and Redfin transformed the ability for buyers to find homes,” adds Tyler Baldwin, CEO of Reali. “But what happens after someone finds a home (on Zillow or Redfin) is like getting into a time machine and going back 30 years. It’s the same disjointed, expensive process and you have to deal with 10 different entities or companies, everyone wants a piece of the pie and it drives the cost up another 10%.”

Reali&#x002019;s real estate services are only available in a handful of major markets in California right now, though its loan services available in several other states/
Reali’s real estate services are only available in a handful of major markets in California right now, though its loan services available in several other states/

Like Homie, Reali uses a hybrid mix of experienced agents and licensed brokers in the field, alongside new technology and service-bundling “to solve real consumer pain points,” Baldwin explains. “Our target customer is a second homeowner, who’s trying to sell and buy at the same time. There’s a lot of friction in that, double-mortgages, double headaches and 50% of home buyers cry at least once in the process. We want to fix that.” (Confession: When I went through the process myself, I was a crier and not in a happy-tears-of-joy sort of way.)

Reali’s real estate services are only available in a handful of major markets in California right now, though according to its website, its loan services are available in Arizona Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Both Reali and Homie say they hope to expand to more locations soon.

&quot;Our target customer is a second homeowner, who&#x002019;s trying to sell and buy at the same time,&quot; says Reali CEO Tyler Baldwin. &quot;There&#x002019;s a lot of friction in that, double-mortgages, double headaches and 50% of home buyers cry at least once in the process. We want to fix that.&#x00201d;
"Our target customer is a second homeowner, who’s trying to sell and buy at the same time," says Reali CEO Tyler Baldwin. "There’s a lot of friction in that, double-mortgages, double headaches and 50% of home buyers cry at least once in the process. We want to fix that.”

Prime time for a tech upgrade?

Customer-first, tech-driven companies like Homie and Reali could point to a major shift in the real estate industry similar to the impact of Airbnb on hospitality or Uber on ride-sharing.

“It couldn’t come at a better time,” Dan Weisman, the director of emerging technology for the National Association of Realtors (NAR), says over the phone. “The market is just crazy right now, it’s very competitive and there are a number of new products out there helping improve the process, create transparency and support the American dream of homeownership.”

Weisman also explains that NAR has its own accelerator and venture firm working on similar start-ups. NAR’s REACH scale-up program – run by NAR’s wholly-owned subsidiary/venture arm Second Century Ventures – has backed such companies as Knock, which is similar to Reali, Updater, which helps people streamline the moving process, and Plunk, a site that helps grow home equity.

“The biggest thing with any of these new platforms that are coming out is to truly understand what their goal is," he adds. "What problem are they trying to solve? And how are they doing that to create more transparency and efficiencies across the industry? There’s a lot of technology out there and I would just warn people to do their homework and understand exactly what’s going on. Hopefully, new technology can help get you through the process, but like anything in life, they are always hiccups, right?”

More home-buying hiccups

When my husband and I finally did buy our first house, nearly a full year after making that first offer, we had lost three other homes to all-cash offers. We were also smacked with a severe case of sticker shock.

Tens of thousands of dollars in additional fees – like commissions, one-time charges, mortgage and title costs – kept popping up. Our real estate agent warned us about a few of them, but others caught us off guard too. By the time the dust settled, we had shelled out more than 10% – on top of the price of our home – on surprising surcharges.

Homie currently works with buyers and sellers in the Southwestern U.S. but hopes to expand eastward soon.
Homie currently works with buyers and sellers in the Southwestern U.S. but hopes to expand eastward soon.

It was one of the most stressful experiences I’ve ever been through and not at all what I dreamed of all those years, squirreling money away for a place of our own. Hopefully, new tech tools can usher in a new era for homeownership that many people say is long overdue.

“That’s the broken part, the worst part of the whole thing,” Homie’s Johnny Hanna reiterates. “It’s not good enough anymore to say, ‘That’s just the way real estate works.’ It’s an antiquated, broken system. There’s no negotiation (on agent commissions) misrepresentation, a lack of transparency and (agent’s) incentives might not align with what you’re trying to accomplish. That’s when buying a home becomes more of a nightmare than the American dream,” Hanna adds.

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at jj@techish.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Real estate: Homie, Reali aim to be Airbnb of buying, selling homes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Semien, Gurriel Jr. lead Blue Jays over Athletics in wild comeback win

    A six-run rally in the eighth, including a grand slam from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., highlighted Toronto's ridiculous comeback win over the A's on Friday.

  • Leylah Fernandez knocks off Naomi Osaka in third round battle at US Open

    18-year-old Leylah Fernandez pulled off a huge upset on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

  • NHL players to participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics after agreement with IIHF, IOC

    After a long battle between the IOC, the IIHF, the NHL, and the NHLPA, the league's players will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

  • Kawhi Leonard makes hilariously awkward cameo in Drake's new music video

    Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.

  • US Open 2021: Carlos Alcaraz upsets No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in five-set thriller

    After a dominant day by the favorites, will Day 5 of the US Open bring major upsets?

  • Why you don't want to draft Patrick Mahomes in your fantasy league

    Patrick Mahomes is clearly the NFL's best player. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you want him on your fantasy football team.

  • NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season

    The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.

  • Report: NFL's COVID-19 vaccine rate at 93% after roster cuts

    Tuesday's roster cutdowns had little impact on the league-wide vaccination rate.

  • Steelers swing trade with Seahawks to land a confident cornerback

    Witherspoon has boasted that he's the NFL's best corner when healthy. The problem? He's had a lot of injuries.

  • Fans go wild over Drake dropping Antetokounmpo's name in new album

    Drake's total absorption of the 2021 NBA Champion is causing a stir on social media.

  • OHL suspends Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux indefinitely for conduct violations

    The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.

  • Who is the Blue Jays MVP?

    Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.

  • Premier League winners and losers

    The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.&nbsp;

  • Turner's error lets Posey, Giants take 1st over Dodgers

    TORONTO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Second baseman Trea Turner threw wildly on Buster Posey’s bases-loaded, two-out grounder in the 11th inning and a video review upheld the safe call as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Friday night to grab first place in the NL West. The rivals began the night tied for the division lead. The Giants nearly won in the ninth, but Posey botched a play on the bases and the Dodgers rallied to tie it at 1. After both teams scored in the 10th,

  • HBCUs and NFL partnering to advance football opportunities

    The idea behind the HBCU Open House staged annually by the NFL is simple: providing opportunities. Reactions from the recent event indicate the league is on the right track in opening off-the-field paths for students and alumni from the historically Black schools that provide so many players to pro football. “The event was timely and strategic,” says Jacqie McWilliams, commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), one of three conferences in attendance. “It confirmed t

  • Tucker, Correa homer for Astros in 6-3 win vs Padres

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Carlos Correa's three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night. Tucker homered with two outs off Emilio Pagán (4-1) into the deck atop the right field wall, his 23rd. Alex Bregman was aboard on a single. The AL West-leading Astros were coming off consecutive shutout losses at Seattle. They hadn't scored since

  • 'It doesn’t feel real' – Charlotte's Grant DuBose on amazing journey from Wal-Mart to stardom

    In Charlotte’s 31-28 upset of Duke, Dubose caught four passes for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns to power the school’s first win over a Power Five conference school.

  • Keuchel struggles again, White Sox lose to Royals 7-2

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dallas Keuchel had another rocky outing for the AL Central-leading White Sox, allowing six runs in three innings in Chicago's 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his past 11 starts after giving up five earned runs, seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. He went one inning and allowed five earned runs in his previous start, then admitted to being “the weakest starter in the rotation for muc

  • Ohtani strikes out 8 on 117 pitches, Angels beat Rangers 3-2

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed two runs, struck out eight and threw a stateside career-high 117 pitches in seven innings, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 Friday night. The Japanese two-way star leads the majors with 42 homers and dropped his ERA to 2.97. He went at least seven innings for the fifth time in 20 starts this season. He reached at least 100 pitches for the fourth time in 32 big league starts. His previous high pitch count was 110 against Tampa Bay

  • Rookie Kelenic leads Mariners over Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10

    PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night. Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the fourth time in five games as it tries to stay in the AL playoff race. They’re currently four games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final wild-card spot. It was a good game for the 22-year-old Kelenic,