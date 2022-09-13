Homicide victim, moving from Nunavut, answered Facebook ad for roommate

·4 min read
Savanna Pikuyak, a young Inuk woman from Nunavut, moved to Ottawa on Thursday to start a program at Algonquin College. (Submitted by Sheba Pikuyak - image credit)
Savanna Pikuyak, a young Inuk woman from Nunavut, moved to Ottawa on Thursday to start a program at Algonquin College. (Submitted by Sheba Pikuyak - image credit)

When 22-year old Savanna Pikuyak said goodbye to her family over a caribou roast at their Nunavut home last week, her mother did not know that that would be the last time she would hold her in her arms.

Sheba Pikuyak remembered how excited her daughter was, to leave her home community of Sanirajak, Nunavut, and embark on a new adventure in a big city with the hope of one day becoming a nurse.

Pikuyak said her daughter arrived in Ottawa on Thursday. The Inuk woman moved into a room in a house she had found on Facebook and near Algonquin College, where she had just started studying in the pre-health sciences pathways program.

On Sunday morning just after 10 a.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a woman who had been seriously stabbed and a man with a knife was still in the building at 34 Woodvale Green — a two-storey row home in southwest Ottawa.

Police arrived on scene to find Pikuyak dead from her injuries. CBC has learned police suspect she was also sexually assaulted.

Sheba Pikuyak said investigators informed her that her daughter was stabbed to death by the accused, a 33-year old man named Nikolas Ibey, who allegedly called police and turned himself in to officers when they arrived on the scene.

According to sources, Ibey was living as Pikuyak's roommate when the stabbing happened.

Pikuyak's mother said the family did not know him, and she had not heard his name until that fateful Sunday.

'Smart and bright'

Pikuyak is remembered by her mother as "smart and bright." Her mother recalled how the young woman had taught herself knitting, crocheting, beading and other crafts as a teenager. She was also an avid cook.

An active member of her community with a great interest in learning about Inuit culture, Pikuyak attended a Students on Ice program in Greenland, and attended Nunavut Sivuniksavut, a post-secondary education program specifically for Inuit youth, in Ottawa, according to her mother.

Submitted by Sheba Pikuyak
Submitted by Sheba Pikuyak

Her sarcastic daughter loved making people laugh, even when they were so far away from each other.

The morning of her death, Pikuyak was Facebook-messaging her mother, about a memory of a joke they once shared.

"We called her babe," said Sheba Pikuyak, "So I asked her 'Babe, how would you like your breakfast?' And she was very sarcastic and she replied, 'not burned'," she said, still laughing at the memory. "She had that great sense of humour."

After a quick exchange of messages, Sheba Pikuyak said she became busy with making bannock and preparing a potluck for a family celebration. Just hours later, police would be calling to tell her that her babe was dead.

Facebook
Facebook

Found room through Facebook

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 34 Woodvale Green is owned by a numbered company that is registered to Ibey's brother Christopher Ibey, according to provincial property records.

Those records also show that the official closing date on the purchase of the house only occurred on Aug. 31 of this year. Christopher Ibey operates a local security company and other Ottawa businesses, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Efforts to reach Christopher Ibey Tuesday at the security company's head office were unsuccessful.

Facebook
Facebook

A photo posted by other employees to social media show Nikolas Ibey working at least one of his brother's companies.

And it was Nikolas Ibey himself who posted ads on Facebook for the Woodvale rental rooms as recently as Aug. 8 —before his brother officially purchased the home — where he advertised the $750-room that would be available for monthly rent as of Aug. 25.

Ibey mentioned the home's "close proximity to Algonquin College" as a selling point. There was no answer Tuesday at the number listed for potential tenants to call.

In a statement to the CBC, Algonquin College said it is respecting Pikuyak's family's request for privacy and is offering resources and counselling services to students and staff.

The college declined an interview request to discuss off-campus housing and any concerns about safety it has in the wake of the incident.

Sheba Pikuyak says her family is now trying their best to cope with the devastating news.

"She was truly exceptional," she said, "She had a heart of gold."

Savanna Pikuyak's death is the fifth homicide of a woman and 10th killing overall in Ottawa 2022.

Submitted by Sheba Pikuyak
Submitted by Sheba Pikuyak

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne misses training due to 'personal family situation'

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne missed Toronto FC practice Thursday due to what the club called "a personal family situation." Fellow Italian Domenico Criscito was also absent to support Insigne and his family, the club said in a brief statement. TFC did not detail the matter and declined further comment. Toronto has lost just two of nine games (4-2-3) since Insigne and Italian national teammate Federico Bernardeschi made their MLS debut July 23. Bernardeschi (seven goals and three assist

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Could Jeff Dowtin Jr. challenge for backup PG minutes with Raptors?

    Amit Mann and Joshua Howe discuss the backup point guard position and how Jeff Dowtin Jr. could earn minutes with the Raptors. Listen to the full episode discussing training camp battles at each position on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea